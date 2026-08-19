SC to examine probe records of Abhishek Banerjee’s PA days after staying arrest

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine the records of an investigation against Sumit Roy, Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Abhishek Banerjee’s personal assistant (PA), while posting his anticipatory bail plea in an alleged land-grabbing case for hearing next week. It stayed Roy’s arrest on August 6. The court said it is not going to impede the investigation.

The West Bengal Police told the court that Roy is not cooperating although he has appeared before the investigating officer. They submitted investigation records and said the case is only the “tip of the iceberg”, requesting the court to go through it before passing any order.

“We will go through this and take up the matter next week,” said a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the state, said, “I have examined the records, and I can say this is only the tip of the iceberg. It has been going on for long.” The bench said they are not going to impede the investigation. “But do you need his custody?”

Roy’s lawyer, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, said his client has been cooperating since the August 6 order. He sought a copy of the confidential information shared with the court. The bench said that since the investigation is pending, it will be improper to share it.

Sankaranarayanan said two people linked with the case against Roy have retracted their statements. He said the state is seeking prosecution five years after the allegations were made.

Mehta told the court that Roy refused to give information. “He is coming for investigation, but is not cooperating. He is not answering our questions,” Mehta said.

Sankaranarayanan said Roy has a constitutionally protected right to remain silent. The court said both the right to silence of the accused and the investigation agency’s right to arrest are protected.

Roy moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta high court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea on August 3. The probe against him began after former TMC legislator Sujoy Hazra accused Roy of involvement in alleged irregularities in the sale of large tracts of government land in West Midnapore’s Salboni based on fabricated documents.

The TMC has faced a series of defections and cases since losing power to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the May 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.