Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.2°C; AQI remains ‘moderate’
The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, was 0.8 degrees lower than Thursday’s 24°C, while it was 0.1 degrees below normal
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2°C on Friday morning, marginally below the normal for this time of the year, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast mainly dry weather in the capital.
The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, was 0.8 degrees lower than Thursday’s 24°C, while it was 0.1 degrees below normal. Other weather stations also recorded relatively cool morning temperatures, with the Ridge recording 21.2°C, Lodhi Road 22.3°C, Ayanagar 22.8°C and Palam 22.5°C, according to IMD observations at 8.30am.
The IMD forecast indicates largely clear and dry conditions in Delhi-NCR, with no significant rainfall activity expected. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 34°C on Friday.
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An IMD official said the recent weather system that had brought cooler conditions to the capital had moved away, reducing cloud cover and rainfall activity.
“As the system moves away, cloud cover and rainfall activity over Delhi are reducing, allowing temperatures to rise,” the official said.
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Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the moderate category on Friday morning still showing a deteriorating trend. The city-level AQI was recorded at 173 at 9am, according to the data shared by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, with PM10 listed as the prominent pollutant in the city-level reading. This was higher than the previous day’s 24-hour average AQI of 166 in the moderate category.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More