Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.2°C; AQI remains ‘moderate’

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2°C on Friday morning, marginally below the normal for this time of the year, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast mainly dry weather in the capital. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 34°C on Friday. (HT photo)

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, was 0.8 degrees lower than Thursday’s 24°C, while it was 0.1 degrees below normal. Other weather stations also recorded relatively cool morning temperatures, with the Ridge recording 21.2°C, Lodhi Road 22.3°C, Ayanagar 22.8°C and Palam 22.5°C, according to IMD observations at 8.30am.

The IMD forecast indicates largely clear and dry conditions in Delhi-NCR, with no significant rainfall activity expected. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 34°C on Friday.

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An IMD official said the recent weather system that had brought cooler conditions to the capital had moved away, reducing cloud cover and rainfall activity.

“As the system moves away, cloud cover and rainfall activity over Delhi are reducing, allowing temperatures to rise,” the official said.

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Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the moderate category on Friday morning still showing a deteriorating trend. The city-level AQI was recorded at 173 at 9am, according to the data shared by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, with PM10 listed as the prominent pollutant in the city-level reading. This was higher than the previous day’s 24-hour average AQI of 166 in the moderate category.