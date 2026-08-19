‘They put my needs ahead of their own’: Grateful son buys Bhopal home for parents who braved years of financial hardship
Ajay Amrawanshi, in a conversation with hindustantimes.com, recalled how his parents always put his needs first, despite their financial struggles.
How do you repay parents who sacrificed everything for your future? For Instagram creator Ajay Amrawanshi, the answer was surprising them with a brand-new home in Bhopal. In an exclusive chat with hindustantimes.com, Amrawanshi opened up about his upbringing, his parents' financial struggles, and their overwhelmed reaction to the big surprise. For him, the house represents total family security and a heartfelt gesture of gratitude.
Hailing from Bhopal, Ajay Amrawanshi works as a senior executive. He shared, “Alongside my job, I’m also a content creator, primarily creating motorcycle, travel and lifestyle content on Instagram.”
How did the parents react?
“It was a very emotional and special moment for all of us. My parents were extremely happy and proud, but more than anything, they were surprised that I had taken such a big step for them. Seeing their reaction made all the hard work feel completely worth it,” the happy son recalled.
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He then recounted all the sacrifices his parents made for him. He said, “My parents made a lot of sacrifices while raising me and always put my needs and future ahead of their own. There were times when things were financially challenging, but they never made me feel that way. They worked hard to give me a good education and a better life. Purchasing a house for them was my way of giving something back to the people who have always supported me.”
What did social media say?
After fulfilling his dream of purchasing a home for his parents, he shared his excitement on social media, prompting an outpouring of supportive reactions. An individual posted, “I am glad you could do this for your parents. Things take time in life, but always turn out for the best. Hope you achieve all the success you imagined.”
Another commented, “Congratulations, brother.” A third expressed, “One day, I'll make this dream come true: my parents living in their own house.”
A fourth wrote, “What a wonderful son you are. Your parents must be so proud!”
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Amrawanshi explained that for him, the house was never just a piece of real estate. He told hindutantimes.com, “For me, buying a house for my parents was never just about owning a property. It was about giving them a sense of security and fulfilling something I had wanted to do for a long time. They spent years building my future, and this was a small way of saying thank you.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More