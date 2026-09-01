Varun Dhawan unlocks ‘core memory’ as he shows wife Natasha, daughter Lara his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

“Core memory unlocked. Showed my wife and daughter my statue. Thank u Madame Tussaud’s Singapore for the hospitality,” he wrote in the caption.

Taking to his Instagram account, Varun gave fans a glimpse of his family getaway in Singapore by sharing a series of pictures featuring Natasha and Lara, while carefully keeping his daughter’s face hidden. He visited Madame Tussauds Singapore with his wife and daughter to see his wax figure. Lara was seen looking intently at the wax figure in one of the pictures. In another picture, she sat on dad Varun's shoulder as they visited a Jurassic Park-themed zone. The rest of the photos offer snapshots of the family making the most of their getaway.

Varun Dhawan has kept his daughter, Lara, out of the public eye. He does not post pictures of her on his Instagram as often, either. However, the actor could not let the chance to share pictures from a special occasion as his two year-old daughter saw his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Reacting to the post, Masaba Gupta commented, “But Lara needs her own statue cos she’s our Queen." Several fans also commented saying how cutely Lara held on to Varun on his lap. “This is a wholesome post, absolutely love it!” said a fan. Another wrote, “Lara is growing too fast! seems like yesterday @varundvn May God bless you guys.”

About Varun's personal life Varun and Natasha got married in a low-key wedding ceremony in 2021. Natasha gave birth to their baby girl on 3 June, 2024 at a Mumbai hospital. The actor took to Instagram to share the news of his daughter’s arrival. Varun captioned the post, "Our baby girl is here, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby".

In an episode of Be A Man, Yaar! this March, Varun revealed that his daughter was diagnosed with DDH (Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip), because of which she could not walk or run properly. He shared that she underwent a procedure.