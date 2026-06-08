Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 4: Varun Dhawan film fails to pick up pace, earns ₹2 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 4: David Dhawan's romantic comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, was released in theatres this Friday. However, the film has struggled to make an impact with both critics and audiences. Following a lacklustre opening, the comedy entertainer has failed to gain significant momentum at the box office, with collections showing only marginal growth over its first four days. (Also read: Anupam Kher scolded David Dhawan for his decision to retire after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: ‘Who are you to decide?’) Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 4: The comedy film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office update The latest report on Sacnilk states that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has seen a dip in collections on Monday, collecting as low as ₹2.59 crore. The film collected ₹7.50 crore on its opening day and ₹7.25 crore on Saturday. At ₹9 crore, Sunday remains the highest single-day haul for the film. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹31.86 crore and the total India net to ₹26.59 crore so far.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released in over 2500 screens across India, making it a wide release for a non-mass-action Hindi film. Yet, it showed weak occupancy throughout the day.

About the film The story revolves around Jass (Varun Dhawan), whose wife, Bani (Mrunal Thakur), forces him to divorce her, on the grounds that she cannot keep up with his sexual appetite. It is a sore point given his desperation to become a father. Jass eventually moves on with Preet (Pooja Hegde). The real chaos begins when both women end up pregnant- and he is the father of both children.

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, Maniesh Paul and others in key roles. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films and co-produced by Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films.

(Also read: 'Salman, Govinda bhale hi late aate the par…': Anil Kapoor misses the good old days of Bollywood film shoots)

David Dhawan has decided to retire after the release of this film. Over the years, many of his comedy films have attained cult status. David Dhawan has delivered several blockbuster films with stars such as Salman Khan, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor. Some of his biggest hits include Andaz, Biwi No.1, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Mr & Mrs Khiladi, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Raja Babu and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.