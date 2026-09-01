Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil celebrate Onam with loved ones; Nani joins them over video call. See pics
Keerthy Suresh posted pictures of her Onam with her husband Antony Thattil and Nani made an appearance. Take a look.
Actor Keerthy Suresh and her businessman husband, Antony Thattil, recently celebrated Onam with their friends and family. She posted a glimpse of the festivities, much to the delight of fans. Her close friend and colleague, actor Nani, also made an appearance with his wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, even if only virtually.
Inside Keerthy Suresh’s Onam with Nani
“A packedddd yet beautiful Onam with some of my best people,” wrote Keerthy on her Instagram while posting pictures of her Onam celebrations, adding, “Thulped a number of Sadhyas, laughed a little too much, and obviously took a while to get all this to the gram.” The pictures show her dressed in a traditional cream, gold and red kasavu saree, while Antony opted for a green kurta and mundu (dhoti).
Keerthy also shared glimpses of her sadhya (food served on a banana leaf) and selfies she took with her friends and family. Their pets also featured prominently, clearly involved in the celebrations in cute outfits. Keerthy also wore a cream anarkali kurta set, and Antony wore a matching outfit on one of the days as well. One picture shows Keerthy and Antony grinning widely as they chat with Nani and Anjana over a video call.
Nani commented under the post with heart emojis. One fan commented, “Finally posted Onam pics.” Another comment read: “Finally that onam clicks from kitty.” One fan called her ‘pretty Kitty’ while another fan wrote, “Made for each other! @keerthysureshofficial garu and Antony thattil garu, all the photos are so beautiful and full of happiness. Lots of love to you two and little @nykeandkeny!” Numerous fans commented with heart and heart eye emojis under the post.
Keerthy Suresh’s life and career
After dating for 15 years, Keerthy and Antony married in Goa on December 12, 2024. They had traditional Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies. On Jagapathi Babu’s Zee5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa in 2025, the actor stated that she wasn’t sure their families would agree to their marriage due to religious differences, but they agreed when she spoke to them a couple of years ago.
Keerthy last starred in Uppu Kappurambu, and Revolver Rita last year. She will soon be seen in the dance number, Yeshanagula, from The Paradise with Nani. Dorothy with Karthik Subbaraj, Aditya Nimbalkar’s Raftaar with Rajkummar Rao, Ravi Kiran Kola’s Rowdy Janardhana with Vijay Deverakonda, and Anil Ravipudi’s January 12 Vidudala with Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram and Krithi Shetty are a few of the films she has lined up for release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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