Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil celebrate Onam with loved ones; Nani joins them over video call. See pics

“A packedddd yet beautiful Onam with some of my best people,” wrote Keerthy on her Instagram while posting pictures of her Onam celebrations, adding, “Thulped a number of Sadhyas, laughed a little too much, and obviously took a while to get all this to the gram.” The pictures show her dressed in a traditional cream, gold and red kasavu saree, while Antony opted for a green kurta and mundu (dhoti).

Actor Keerthy Suresh and her businessman husband, Antony Thattil, recently celebrated Onam with their friends and family. She posted a glimpse of the festivities, much to the delight of fans. Her close friend and colleague, actor Nani , also made an appearance with his wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, even if only virtually.

Keerthy also shared glimpses of her sadhya (food served on a banana leaf) and selfies she took with her friends and family. Their pets also featured prominently, clearly involved in the celebrations in cute outfits. Keerthy also wore a cream anarkali kurta set, and Antony wore a matching outfit on one of the days as well. One picture shows Keerthy and Antony grinning widely as they chat with Nani and Anjana over a video call.

Nani commented under the post with heart emojis. One fan commented, “Finally posted Onam pics.” Another comment read: “Finally that onam clicks from kitty.” One fan called her ‘pretty Kitty’ while another fan wrote, “Made for each other! @keerthysureshofficial garu and Antony thattil garu, all the photos are so beautiful and full of happiness. Lots of love to you two and little @nykeandkeny!” Numerous fans commented with heart and heart eye emojis under the post.