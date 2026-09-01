Sooryavanshi survived PBKS speedster’s scare, then tore him apart in two-innings battle; eventual dismissal meant little

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell short of a century in the first innings and then missed out on a half-century in the second, yet that mattered less to him, as has always been the case with the 15-year-old. His two knocks did their job for East Zone, who cruised into the Duleep Trophy 2026 final on Tuesday with a four-wicket win over Central Zone at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 92 vs Central Zone in Duleep Trophy semifinal

Sooryavanshi, the vice-captain of the East Zone side, briefly stepped up for the leadership role on Day 1 after skipper Ishan Kishan left the field injured. He scored 92 in the first innings as East Zone cancelled out Central Zone's first-innings total of 266.

The kid from Bihar, keen to prove to the world that he is more than just a T20 star, followed it up with 40 off 43 on Day 3 as East Zone chased down a target of 158 in the final session on Tuesday.

The standout feature of his 132 runs across the two innings, however, was his battle with Punjab Kings fast bowler Yash Thakur.

The right-armer almost had Sooryavanshi out with the first ball he bowled to him in East Zone's opening innings. Angled across the left-hander, the new-ball delivery took the outside edge and carried behind, but fell just short of the wicketkeeper. Aryan Juyal regretted missing the opportunity, and so did Thakur. But that regret soon came back to haunt the bowler.

Sooryavanshi smashed 35 runs off the next 18 balls he faced from Thakur, including two sixes and five boundaries. Two of those boundaries came off the final three balls of Thakur's first over, immediately after the dismissal scare.