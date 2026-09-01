Sooryavanshi survived PBKS speedster’s scare, then tore him apart in two-innings battle; eventual dismissal meant little
The standout feature of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 132 runs across the two innings, however, was his battle with Punjab Kings fast bowler Yash Thakur.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell short of a century in the first innings and then missed out on a half-century in the second, yet that mattered less to him, as has always been the case with the 15-year-old. His two knocks did their job for East Zone, who cruised into the Duleep Trophy 2026 final on Tuesday with a four-wicket win over Central Zone at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru.
Sooryavanshi, the vice-captain of the East Zone side, briefly stepped up for the leadership role on Day 1 after skipper Ishan Kishan left the field injured. He scored 92 in the first innings as East Zone cancelled out Central Zone's first-innings total of 266.
The kid from Bihar, keen to prove to the world that he is more than just a T20 star, followed it up with 40 off 43 on Day 3 as East Zone chased down a target of 158 in the final session on Tuesday.
The standout feature of his 132 runs across the two innings, however, was his battle with Punjab Kings fast bowler Yash Thakur.
The right-armer almost had Sooryavanshi out with the first ball he bowled to him in East Zone's opening innings. Angled across the left-hander, the new-ball delivery took the outside edge and carried behind, but fell just short of the wicketkeeper. Aryan Juyal regretted missing the opportunity, and so did Thakur. But that regret soon came back to haunt the bowler.
Sooryavanshi smashed 35 runs off the next 18 balls he faced from Thakur, including two sixes and five boundaries. Two of those boundaries came off the final three balls of Thakur's first over, immediately after the dismissal scare.
When Thakur returned an over later, Sooryavanshi launched him over mid-wicket for a six before hammering four more boundaries in the same spell. It forced the Vidarbha pacer to switch to the media-box end, but the change did little to stem the flow.
That onslaught became the launchpad for Sooryavanshi. After taking on Thakur, he went after Saransh Jain and clubbed him over mid-wicket for a six that took him past fifty — his second half-century in first-class cricket. He also became the youngest batter to score a fifty in the Duleep Trophy, surpassing Laxman Singh, who achieved the feat aged 16 in 1969.
In the second innings, Saransh, who joined the Central Zone side soon after making his India debut in Sri Lanka last month, managed to keep Sooryavanshi quiet with the new ball. But when Thakur returned, the Rajasthan Royals batter broke the shackles, smashing him for 20 runs off nine balls, 18 of them coming in a single over. Sooryavanshi went 4, 6, 4, 4 off four consecutive deliveries.
Thakur eventually got rid of him off the final ball of the over, courtesy of a stunning catch from captain Rajat Patidar. But the damage had been done. Sooryavanshi's knock laid the foundation for East Zone to wrap up the chase in 39.3 overs and seal their place in the final.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More