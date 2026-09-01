With 250 MBBS Seats and a First-of-its-Kind Accreditation, Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences Comes of Agea

Located on Chakrata Road at the 16th Milestone in Dehradun, the nine-storeye d Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences has become an important healthcare facility for patients across the city and surrounding areas. But this year marks a significant new chapter for the institution , with a series of milestones placing it firmly in the spotlight of medical education and healthcare in Uttarakhand. Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences (GEIMS) has been approved by the National Medical Commission for 250 MBBS seats for the 2026-27 academic session, a sharp rise from its earlier intake of 150 and a scale of expansion only a few private medical colleges in North India can claim. Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences Comes of Agea

A jump from 150 to 250 MBBS seats is about more than accommodating another 100 students. It is a measure of whether an institution has the academic, clinical and infrastructural capacity to train doctors at that scale. The National Medical Commission ties every additional seat to concrete benchmarks, including faculty strength, bed capacity, laboratory infrastructure and clinical caseload. Crossing from 150 to 250 seats in a single admission cycle therefore reflects GEIMS’ expansion across the very foundations that underpin medical education.

Graphic Era’s story goes back three decades, beginning with a modest computer training centre in Dehradun and growing into two universities across four campuses. Today, Graphic Era (Deemed to be University) is based in Dehradun, while Graphic Era Hill University has campuses in Dehradun, Bhimtal and Haldwani. This long academic journey now extends into medicine through GEIMS and Graphic Era Hospital, bringing the group’s experience in education into a healthcare setting focused on patient care, clinical training and medical education.

The institute’s vision centres on extending accessible, high-quality patient care while building the infrastructure and medical education needed to support it. In practice, that means bringing together advanced healthcare facilities, clinical expertise and strong academic training to create an environment where patient care and medical education reinforce each other. That approach gained significant institutional validation this year. Graphic Era Hospital became India’s first medical college hospital to receive NABH 6th Edition Accreditation , assessed against more than 600 parameters covering patient safety, clinical quality, infection control and the integration of academic training into hospital practice. The latest edition represents a step up from the 500-parameter benchmark of the previous edition, making the achievement particularly significant and placing GEIMS among a select group of institutions where standards of patient care are independently assessed.