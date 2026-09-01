Shahid Afridi unleashes on PCB's 'shocking' England Test overhaul: Seven axed, coach gone - 'What is this thinking?'

They picked five uncapped players — Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah — along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal for the third and final Test, which begins on September 9. The PCB also named Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, the head coach and bowling coach of the white-ball set-up, to join the Test coaching staff.

Following the 194-run loss at Lord's last week, which saw England seal the series 2-0, Pakistan released seven players — Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad — from the squad.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was left shocked as the Pakistan Cricket Board ( PCB ) took the decision to make wholesale changes right in the middle of the team's Test tour of England. Afridi called it the "most shocking decision ever" as Pakistan replaced almost half of their squad and also released Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul — their head coach and bowling coach — after the team lost the first two Test matches of the series against England.

What was Shahid Afridi's reaction to the PCB's decision to release seven players and change the coaching staff?

What was Shahid Afridi's reaction to the PCB's decision to release seven players and change the coaching staff?

Who are the new players added to the Pakistan Test squad for the final match?

Who are the new players added to the Pakistan Test squad for the final match?

Why did the PCB decide to make such drastic changes to the Test squad during the England tour?

Why did the PCB decide to make such drastic changes to the Test squad during the England tour?

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The development did not sit well with Afridi, who hit out on social media.

"Not sure what is the logic or reasoning behind this decision!", Afridi wrote on social media.

"Even the replacements make no sense - T20 players have been included for a Test match in England?

"What is this thinking and approach? Why has the coach been axed after five Test matches?

"This is the most shocking decision ever by a selection committee which includes so many experienced selectors."

This is not the first time in recent years that Pakistan have made sweeping changes to their squad, but seven player changes, along with changes to the coaching staff, in the middle of a series represents an extraordinary overhaul.

Ex-Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who previously served as the chairman of the PCB, told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I'm trying to convince myself this is all OK, but it is not.

"It just shows Pakistan cricket has hit a panic button."

The PCB has yet to explain the reason behind the wholesale changes.