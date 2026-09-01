‘More work, same salary’: Woman questions companies for not hiring replacements when employees resign

A woman has sparked a conversation online after calling out what she described as a growing corporate practice where employees who resign are not replaced, leaving their colleagues to absorb the additional workload without any increase in salary or recognition. A woman called out companies for piling extra work on employees after a colleague resigned, without offering more pay. (Instagram/ca_srishtispeaks)

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In a video shared on Instagram, she questioned why companies increasingly appear to redistribute the responsibilities of departing employees among the existing workforce rather than hiring replacements. She argued that while employees are expected to take on more work, they often receive little in return.

‘No salary hike, no appreciation, no promotion’ The woman, identified as Srishti Sharda, expressed her frustration with the practice and highlighted how it can leave existing employees handling significantly more responsibilities for the same compensation.

"Bro, tell me one thing: what kind of trend is this where, if someone resigns from an office, the company simply doesn't hire a replacement? Instead, that person's workload is distributed among the existing employees. And it's not like they get any extra support in return. No salary hike, no appreciation, no promotion, nothing at all. You're just expected to take on even more work for the exact same salary while being taken advantage of. Great, bro. Keep it up."

The text overlaid on the video simply read, "Corporate resignations", summing up the workplace issue she was highlighting.

Watch the clip here: