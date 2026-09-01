‘More work, same salary’: Woman questions companies for not hiring replacements when employees resign
A woman called out companies for piling extra work on employees after a colleague resigned, without offering more pay.
A woman has sparked a conversation online after calling out what she described as a growing corporate practice where employees who resign are not replaced, leaving their colleagues to absorb the additional workload without any increase in salary or recognition.
(Also read: 'Treated like insect’: Techie regrets switching from startup to MNC after facing 14-hour workdays and toxicity)
In a video shared on Instagram, she questioned why companies increasingly appear to redistribute the responsibilities of departing employees among the existing workforce rather than hiring replacements. She argued that while employees are expected to take on more work, they often receive little in return.
‘No salary hike, no appreciation, no promotion’
The woman, identified as Srishti Sharda, expressed her frustration with the practice and highlighted how it can leave existing employees handling significantly more responsibilities for the same compensation.
"Bro, tell me one thing: what kind of trend is this where, if someone resigns from an office, the company simply doesn't hire a replacement? Instead, that person's workload is distributed among the existing employees. And it's not like they get any extra support in return. No salary hike, no appreciation, no promotion, nothing at all. You're just expected to take on even more work for the exact same salary while being taken advantage of. Great, bro. Keep it up."
The text overlaid on the video simply read, "Corporate resignations", summing up the workplace issue she was highlighting.
Watch the clip here:
Her remarks reflect a familiar concern among employees who say that resignations within teams can sometimes result in additional responsibilities being divided among those who remain, particularly when vacant positions are not immediately filled.
Internet users relate to the workplace complaint
The post drew reactions from social media users, several of whom said they could relate to the situation described in the video.
One user agreed with her observation and wrote, "This is so true." Another person felt the clip summed up their experience of working in the corporate world, commenting, "Corporate life in one video."
(Also read: ‘Look at my tasks vs bank account’: Gen Z employee resigns with brutally honest email)
Others focused on the lack of additional compensation when employees are asked to shoulder greater responsibilities. One user remarked, "More work, same salary," while another called for better treatment of workers and wrote, "Employees deserve better."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More