Greek designer Dimitra Petsa of label Di Pesta brought London Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2027 to a dramatic close on September 21. Showstopper, former Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is expecting her third child, stepped on the runway flaunting her baby bump in a sculptural bra that spewed milk-like liquid, drenching other models sitting on the runway. Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s milk-spraying runway moment leaves the internet divided

Titled Holy Milk, the collection explored motherhood, breastfeeding and femininity — themes that also came through when models walked the runway carrying babies. Leigh-Anne Pinnock called her unique moment on the ramp unforgettable. “Pregnancy is so often treated as something we should hide. We’re told to cover up, to be careful, to dress around our changing bodies and somehow, in the process of that we can lose the feeling that our bodies are ours to celebrate. So to be given a space to stand on a runway, pregnant, completely exposed to the power of what my body is doing and to celebrate it rather than conceal it… was seriously one of the most empowering experiences of my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The LFW moment quickly made its way across social media, where viewers were divided. “They could have made it look less cheesy, more chic..” wrote one user. Another asked, “How is this fashion or art?” A third joked, “Okay that’s more than enough social media for the day!” Others embraced the spectacle. “Something about this is giving goddess!” one person wrote, while another defended the concept: “Those who can appreciate the art of it all get it. The rest of you will never get it.”

Acknowledging the mixed opinions, the singer wrote, “I know a moment like this won’t be for everyone. But maybe that’s the point, women have spent generations being told what we can and cannot do with our bodies. I’m not interested in adding another rule.”

This kind of spectacle is hardly new for Petsa. From having Mia Khalifa walk her runway to instructing models to intimately interact with — and even kiss — front-row guests mid-show, the designer has consistently blurred the line between fashion and performance..