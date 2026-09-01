'Treated like insect’: Techie regrets switching from startup to MNC after facing 14-hour workdays and toxicity

After leaving a high-impact startup for a higher-paying role at an MNC, a software developer reported experiencing immense burnout within just three months. Expecting better stability, the engineer instead encountered toxic management, 14-hour workdays, constant corporate bureaucracy, and sudden peer terminations. The employee claimed extreme workplace stress has led to severe physical and mental exhaustion. Despite reservations about walking away without a concrete backup plan, the developer is actively considering returning to their former startup. The techie claimed they’re treated like an insect at the MNC. (Representational image created using AI). (Google Gemini)

“Left a startup, joined an MNC as an SDE2, feel like resigning every day,” the individual wrote on Reddit. The person then added that they joined an MNC about three months ago and claimed that work had turned “toxic” since then.

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“I was put in a new team which does not even sit in my office and everyone was put under an urgent project and told by the manager to ‘figure it out’. 12-14 hours of work everyday, so much bureaucracy, chasing people over text and email, getting yelled at by the manager who does not care about you, and seeing my peers getting removed from the team who joined with me because they weren't able to ‘figure it out’,” the techie wrote.

Narrating their experience, the person continued, “It has been hell”. They went on to compare the new office's work culture with their previous workplace.

“My old startup sometimes had long hours but only on important releases, and I used to find that toxic but now that seems like heaven to me. I only left because of money. I am making enough money now but I hate waking up everyday to go to work. I feel mentally exhausted and physically my body shakes at the thought of going to work.”

The individual continued, “Should I resign? Should I go back to the old company? My EM told me when I left that the doors are always open. My TL from the old company still says to come back. Life is hell in this bank. I was making an impact in the startup, releasing big features, everyone respected me. Here I am being treated like an insect. I feel like resigning without even talking to my old company at this point.”

How did social media react? An individual suggested, “Honestly if the old company's doors are genuinely open, talk to them before resigning. Money matters but 12 - 14 hour days + constant anxiety isn't suitable. Growth and decent team culture are worth a lot too.” Another expressed, “Just a phase, usually things slow down by end of year in JPMC. Talk with your team if it's always like this.” The OP responded, “1 month into the team I was actually told that things are not always like this and that I have joined during a ‘warzone’. I've spent 3.5 months now and it still feels the same. I'm trying my best to stay here as long as I can waiting for things to calm down, thinking of giving it another month before making impulsive decisions.”

A third commented, “It means they initially had a plan but later did not have any place for you. But they wanted to retain you so they kept you.” The OP replied, “Strongly had this feeling. My team matching was taken up by a different VP. I was put under a different VP on my first day, then a week later a different VP, and the next month I was under another VP who himself is new to the team, while the VP who gives me tasks kept on saying that he will get my reporting changed again to be put under him.”

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A fourth wrote, “Go back to your old company, in long term your mental health really depends on you finding that sweet spot., or explore other options if you can find any. But yeah what you are describing is you have burnout and acute anxiety. You should address it.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)