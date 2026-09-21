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Want to upgrade the look of your home? Here’s how you can do it with the right floor lamps
Thinking of adding floor lamps to your home? Here are the types I would suggest to change the look of your room while serving different functional purposes.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
【Updated】Black Arch Floor Lamp for Living Room, Dimmable Arc Floor Lamp with Remote Control and 2700-6000K 9W LED Bulb Including, Modern Floor Lamp, Floor LampView Details
₹14,389
Tripod Floor Lamp, Black, 155 cm High Floor Lamp with Rotary Switch, Modern Floor Lamp Simple Design with Beige Shade, Floor Lamps for Living Room, Bedroom, Office, Without LampView Details
₹13,438
Adesso 7205-01 Multi-White Shade Floor Lamp, Adjustable Gooseneck Handles, Black Antique Brass AccentsView Details
₹24,781.24
Gritin 19 LED Rechargeable Book Light for Reading in Bed with Memory Function- Eye Caring 3 Color Temperatures,Stepless Dimming Brightness,80 Hrs Runtime Lightweight Clip On Book Light for Book LoversView Details
Reading Light, 86Lux Rechargable Book Light for Reading in Bed, Ultralight Clip-on LED Bookmark Lamp with 3 Amber Colors & Stepless Dimming for Night Reading for Book Lovers, Kids, GreyView Details
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.