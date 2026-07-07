Tried and Tested: A lamp, a planter and a charcuterie set from Ellementry walk into a home

Welcome back to another edition of Tried and Tested, where we at HT Lifestyle put some of the most popular and—occasionally underrated—brands and their products through their paces. This time, we're taking a closer look at Ellementry, a brand you've likely come across while scrolling through Instagram. Its earthy home décor, handcrafted furniture and timeless tableware have found a place on countless décor lovers' wishlists. But with most of its products sitting firmly in the premium category, the obvious question is: are they worth the investment? That's exactly what we're here to find out. We tried three products from Ellementry to test their quality, aesthetic and durability.

Also read: Tried and Tested: I swapped my regular hair and lip care for these products for two weeks—here's how they performed

I should mention that I'm not entirely new to Ellementry. Back in 2018, a simple pasta dish from the brand was my dream birthday gift from my brother and sister-in-law. Eight years later, I finally completed the set by buying another piece from the same collection. The fact that Ellementry has continued making the same design after all these years says something about its commitment to timeless aesthetics over fleeting trends.

Today, the pair sits proudly in my china cabinet—a treasured possession that will probably be inherited by my future cats.

This month, I tested three products from the brand: a table lamp, a planter and a chopping board set that quickly became my charcuterie boards. Here's how they fared.

Honeygrain Wooden Table Lamp with Shade The Honeygrain Wooden Table Lamp features a handcrafted mango wood base paired with a tall, off-white cylindrical fabric shade. The proportions work beautifully: the compact base is balanced by the taller shade, creating an elegant silhouette that doesn't overwhelm a room.

The lamp feels reassuringly sturdy and well-made. It even survived a couple of accidental drops from my notoriously clumsy hands without any damage.

Aesthetically, the walnut-toned finish of the wooden base makes it incredibly versatile. Whether your home leans traditional Indian, modern contemporary or somewhere in between, the lamp blends effortlessly into almost any setting.

It doesn't come with a bulb—which isn't unusual—but including one would have been a thoughtful finishing touch.

Priced at ₹1,595 during the sale, this is arguably one of the best-value products in the collection. For the craftsmanship and quality, it's an easy recommendation.