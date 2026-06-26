Tried and tested: I swapped my regular hair and lip care for these products for two weeks; here's how they performed

Hair fall and dry lips are two beauty concerns almost everyone deals with at some point. With so many products claiming to be the ultimate fix, it’s hard to know which ones are actually worth your money. Some impress from the first use, while others take time to show results. I tested the Moonlight Growth Scalp Serum and Dewy Lip Treatment for two weeks. (Indewild ) I used Inde Wild’s Moonlight Growth Scalp Serum and Dewy Lip Treatment consistently for two weeks to see how they fit into my routine and whether they lived up to the hype. Here’s my honest take. (Also read: I tested these blenders for two weeks on everything from gym smoothies to Indian chutneys: Here's how they performed ) Moonlight Growth Scalp Serum The first thing that impressed me was the texture. Unlike traditional scalp oils that can leave your roots feeling greasy, the Moonlight Growth Scalp Serum has a lightweight, water-like consistency that absorbs quickly into the scalp. It doesn’t leave behind residue or make the hair feel heavy, making it comfortable enough to use overnight. The applicator also deserves a mention. It makes it easy to apply the serum directly to the scalp without creating a mess, allowing you to target specific areas where you may be experiencing dryness or hair fall.

Moonlight Growth Scalp Serum is a lightweight and hydrating scalp serum. (Indiwild)

The formula has a mild herbal fragrance that isn’t overpowering, and the massage itself feels relaxing after a long day. Within a couple of weeks, my scalp felt more hydrated and overall it felt healthier. When it comes to hair growth, however, patience is key. Haircare products rarely produce dramatic changes overnight, and results depend on several factors including genetics, diet and consistency. While I didn’t notice a significant increase in new hair growth within the testing period, I did feel the serum improved my scalp health, which is an important foundation for healthy hair. Pros Lightweight, non-greasy texture

Absorbs quickly into the scalp

Easy-to-use applicator

Doesn’t leave hair sticky or oily

Leaves the scalp feeling hydrated Cons Hair growth results require consistent, long-term use

Premium pricing may not suit every budget Price: ₹1,199, as listed on the official Inde Wild website. Dewy Lip Treatment If one product stood out immediately, it was the Dewy Lip Treatment. I tried it in the shade Sweet Treat, a pretty soft pink tint that gives the lips a natural, healthy-looking flush. From the very first application, it left my lips feeling softer, smoother and deeply hydrated. Unlike many glossy lip products, it doesn't feel sticky or uncomfortable. Instead, it combines the shine of a gloss with the nourishment of a rich lip balm.

Dewy Lip Treatment is a hydrating and glossy lip treatment. (Indiwild)