I tested these blenders for two weeks on everything from gym smoothies to Indian chutneys: Here's how they performed

As someone who relies on quick, healthy meals and snacks throughout the day, I’m always on the lookout for kitchen appliances that can genuinely simplify my routine. Recently, I got the chance to try Wonderchef’s latest blending solutions, the Twister Portable Blender and the Nutri Blend Turbo Mixer Grinder, co-crafted under the leadership of celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Ravi Saxena. Testing the Twister and Nutri Blend Turbo blenders to make cooking easier. (www.wonderchef.com)

I used both products for two weeks, blending everything from protein shakes for my post-workout routine to homemade spaghetti sauce. This gave me a good sense of how they perform in everyday situations. Here’s my review of what stood out, what worked particularly well, and where there’s room for improvement. (Also read: I tested 6 popular makeup products for 2 weeks in real life; here’s what’s worth it (and what’s not) )

First impressions The first thing I noticed was that these products are designed for very different users. The Twister is compact, lightweight, and clearly meant for people who are always on the move. It feels more like a lifestyle gadget than a traditional kitchen appliance. The Nutri Blend Turbo, on the other hand, is built for serious kitchen work with its larger motor and multiple jars.

Testing the Twister Portable Blender Most mornings started with a protein shake made using banana, oats, peanut butter, dates, milk, and protein powder. This is where the Twister truly shone. The blender produced smooth, creamy shakes without leaving noticeable chunks behind.

Its biggest advantage is convenience. Since it's rechargeable and doesn't require a power socket while in use, I could blend almost anywhere. The Type-C charging also felt modern and practical.

The 500ml capacity was perfect for my personal servings. Whether it was a post-workout shake or a quick breakfast smoothie, I rarely needed a larger container.