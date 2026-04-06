Mumbai surgeon rates 5 best and worst foods for your health, warns ramen is not at all a healthy eating option

To help out in the endeavour, Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, took to Instagram on April 5 and rated five foods out of 10, based on how good they are for regular consumption.

While it is the overall regular diet that has the most impact, making healthy choices when it comes to individual foods is a good way to ensure that one stays on track.

Eating healthy is a non-negotiable part of maintaining good health. It involves ensuring that the regular diet provides the required amounts of macro- and micronutrients to the body, which are properly distributed throughout the day.

1. Ramen Score: 0/10 The comfort food of the younger generation, the appeal of a hearty bowl of ramen is known to most. However, Dr Vora believes that ramen is not at all a healthy eating option. He argued that it is a highly processed food that is high in sodium and refined carbohydrates, but low in micronutrients and fibre. Thus, it can appear hearty, but it does not keep one full for long.

2. Mango Score: 7.5/10 Summer is here, and it is the season of mangoes on the subcontinent. According to Vora, it is one of the best foods to indulge in during the season. As he explained, “It is dense in vitamin A, vitamin C, fibre and polyphenols. (Mangoes are) good for immunity, skin and digestion.”

Mangoes are also high in natural sugar. Therefore, portion control matters, especially for diabetics, cautioned Dr Vora.

3. Watermelon Score: 8/10 Yet another popular summer fruit, watermelon ranks higher than mango in terms of health benefits, according to Dr Vora.

In his words, “(Watermelon is a) hydrating fruit that contains 90 percent water. (It is) an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin A, betacarotene, and lycopene. These support heart health and reduce oxidative stress. Best enjoyed fresh and in season.”

4. Broccoli Score: 9/10 Broccoli is one of the most nutrient-dense vegetables, noted Dr Vora, adding, “It is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, fibre, folate and sulphoraphane, a compound that is linked to anti-inflammatory and potentially anti-cancer benefits.”

5. Parmesan cheese Score: 8/10 Parmesan cheese not just immediately elevates the flavour of a wide variety of dishes, but it is also very rich in calcium, with around 110mg per 100g, shared Dr Vora. It also provides protein and vitamin K2, which support bone health.

However, it is high in sodium, so best consumed in small amounts,” cautioned the surgeon.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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