Doctor shares a vegetarian food that delivers 19 g of protein and 8 g of fibre: ‘Slows digestion, regulates appetite…’

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is drawing attention to a powerful plant-based protein that also packs a punch of fibre – edamame . In an Instagram video shared on April 5, he breaks down the strength of this protein-fibre combination and unpacks the key health benefits of adding edamame to your diet.

Adding more protein to your diet is often easier said than done – especially if you follow a vegetarian lifestyle. While many plant-based foods fall short on protein , there are a few standout options that can help you meet your daily goals without relying on animal sources. The added advantage? Most plant proteins also come packed with fibre , creating a powerful combination that supports both satiety and gut health.

A complete source of protein and fibre According to Dr Sood, edamame is one of the simplest and most overlooked ways to meet both your protein and fibre goals. It offers a powerful combination of the two, standing out as one of the few plant-based sources of complete protein – providing all nine essential amino acids. A single cup delivers roughly 17 to 19 grams of protein along with about eight grams of fibre, making it a highly nutrient-dense addition to your diet.

The physician explains, “This is one of the easiest ways to hit both your protein and your fibre goals that most people are completely overlooking. Edamame isn't just a snack. It's one of the few plant foods that provides a complete protein. One cup gives you around 17 to 19 grams of protein plus about eight grams of fibre.”

Benefits of the combo Dr Sood highlights that the protein-fibre combination is particularly powerful because the two work in tandem to keep you fuller for longer while delivering added health benefits. Protein supports muscle building and repair and helps promote satiety, while fibre nourishes your gut bacteria, acting as fuel for the microbiome to produce compounds that support gut and overall health. Together, this combination helps slow digestion and regulate appetite.

He explains, “The combination is extremely powerful. The protein helps in muscle repair and keeps you full. And the fibre will feed your gut bacteria, helping produce compounds that support your gut health. Together, they will slow your digestion and help you regulate your appetite.”

How to eat edamame? Instead of treating it as an occasional snack, Dr Sood recommends incorporating edamame into your regular meals – adding it as a side, or tossing it into salads and grain bowls. You can also pair it with other protein sources to further boost your overall intake.

He notes, “Here's how to actually use it. Add it as a side with meals instead of just snacking. Toss it into salads or grain bowls, or pair it with the main protein to easily boost your total intake. It's actually one of the simplest ways to score both protein intake and gut health in one food.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.