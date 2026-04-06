Chickpea and Rajma Salad Recipe: High Protein Balanced Lunch Idea for Healthy Eating and Weight Management

Chickpea and rajma salad is one of the easiest healthy lunch ideas because it needs only a few ingredients and still gives plenty of protein. Packed in a lunch box or eaten fresh at home, this salad works well on busy days. Chickpea and Rajma Salad Recipe (Freepik)

Chickpeas and rajma are both known for their high protein and fibre">high protein and fibre. Chickpeas contain plant protein, iron, and fibre, while rajma adds more protein along with potassium and magnesium">potassium and magnesium. That combination makes this protein salad recipe a good choice for weight management because it helps keep hunger away for longer without needing heavy ingredients.

Fresh vegetables like cucumber, tomato, onion, and capsicum make the salad lighter and easier to digest">easier to digest. Lemon juice and herbs add flavour without extra oil or heavy dressing. A balanced diet meal often works best when it includes protein, fibre, and fresh vegetables, and this chickpea rajma salad brings all three together in one bowl.

A light lunch can help the body feel more active through the day, especially during summer or busy work hours. Chickpea and rajma salad recipe feels fresh, simple, and easy to prepare ahead. That makes it one of the best weight loss recipes for anyone looking for a healthy lunch that feels light but still gives steady energy.

High Protein Chickpea And Rajma Salad Bowl Rajma and chickpeas bring a rich flavour, while cucumber and capsicum add crunch in every spoonful. Lemon gives a sharp, fresh flavour, and onion adds a little bite that makes the salad more interesting. The mix of soft beans and crisp vegetables makes this salad taste fresh, and perfect for lunch.