Chickpea and Rajma Salad Recipe: High Protein Balanced Lunch Idea for Healthy Eating and Weight Management
Chickpea and rajma salad is a high-protein lunch made with beans and vegetables for healthy eating and weight management.
Chickpea and rajma salad is one of the easiest healthy lunch ideas because it needs only a few ingredients and still gives plenty of protein. Packed in a lunch box or eaten fresh at home, this salad works well on busy days.
Chickpeas and rajma are both known for their high protein and fibre">high protein and fibre. Chickpeas contain plant protein, iron, and fibre, while rajma adds more protein along with potassium and magnesium">potassium and magnesium. That combination makes this protein salad recipe a good choice for weight management because it helps keep hunger away for longer without needing heavy ingredients.
Fresh vegetables like cucumber, tomato, onion, and capsicum make the salad lighter and easier to digest">easier to digest. Lemon juice and herbs add flavour without extra oil or heavy dressing. A balanced diet meal often works best when it includes protein, fibre, and fresh vegetables, and this chickpea rajma salad brings all three together in one bowl.
A light lunch can help the body feel more active through the day, especially during summer or busy work hours. Chickpea and rajma salad recipe feels fresh, simple, and easy to prepare ahead. That makes it one of the best weight loss recipes for anyone looking for a healthy lunch that feels light but still gives steady energy.
High Protein Chickpea And Rajma Salad Bowl
Rajma and chickpeas bring a rich flavour, while cucumber and capsicum add crunch in every spoonful. Lemon gives a sharp, fresh flavour, and onion adds a little bite that makes the salad more interesting. The mix of soft beans and crisp vegetables makes this salad taste fresh, and perfect for lunch.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup boiled chickpeas
- 1/2 cup boiled rajma
- 1/4 cup chopped cucumber
- 1/4 cup chopped tomato
- 2 tablespoons chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons chopped capsicum
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- Salt to taste
- 1 tablespoon chopped coriander
How To Make It
- Add the boiled chickpeas and rajma to a large bowl. Make sure they are completely cooled before mixing.
- Add cucumber, tomato, onion, capsicum, and chopped coriander. These vegetables make the salad fresh and colourful.
- Pour lemon juice and olive oil over the salad. Add black pepper and a little salt.
- Mix everything gently so the dressing spreads evenly over the beans and vegetables.
- Keep the salad in the refrigerator for 10 minutes before serving. Serve chilled as a light lunch or healthy evening meal.
Nutrition Packed Into One Bowl Of Chickpea And Rajma Salad
This chickpea and rajma salad gives protein, fibre, and important minerals without feeling too heavy. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization">Food and Agriculture Organization, chickpeas and rajma bring plant protein and iron, while cucumber, tomato, and lemon add vitamins and freshness. One bowl works well as a light lunch because it gives steady energy and is easy to digest.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Serving
Calories
220 kcal
Carbohydrates
30 g
Protein
11 g
Fat
5 g
Fibre
9 g
Iron
2.5 mg
Potassium
420 mg
Vitamin C
12 mg
Calcium
50 mg
Magnesium
45 mg
How The Nutrients In This Salad Help The Body
- Protein Helps Keep Hunger Away Longer
Chickpeas and rajma give plant protein, which can help make the salad more filling and useful for weight management.
- Fibre Makes The Salad Easy To Digest
The fibre from beans and vegetables may help support digestion and keep the stomach feeling lighter.
- Iron Supports Everyday Energy
Rajma and chickpeas contain iron, which is important for carrying oxygen in the body and helping reduce tiredness.
- Vitamin C Helps The Body Use Iron Better
Lemon and tomato add vitamin C, which may help the body absorb the iron from the beans more easily.
- Potassium And Magnesium Support The Body
Chickpeas, rajma, and vegetables give potassium and magnesium, which are important for muscles and daily body functions.
FAQs
Can chickpea and rajma salad be made the night before?
Yes. The salad can be prepared the night before and kept in the refrigerator. Add lemon juice just before serving for a fresher taste.
Can this salad be eaten for dinner?
Yes. This salad works well as a light dinner because it feels easy on the stomach and gives steady energy.
Can this salad be eaten for dinner?
Yes. This salad works well as a light dinner because it feels easy on the stomach and gives steady energy.
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