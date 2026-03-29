Nutritionist shares 8 vegetarian sources of protein to add to your diet besides paneer: Edamame, hemp seeds, and more

Vegetarian diets are often criticised for lacking adequate protein, leaving many people to rely heavily on familiar options like paneer and dal. While these foods do offer protein, depending on them alone may not be enough to meet your body’s needs. Contrary to the common belief that vegetarian food falls short on protein, there is actually a wide range of plant-based sources that are rich in protein and provide a diverse profile of essential amino acids. The key lies in knowing what to include – and building variety into your meals rather than sticking to just a few staples. Read more to find out how you can increase your protein intake as a vegetarian! (Unsplash)

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Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has highlighted a range of vegetarian protein sources beyond paneer that you can include in your diet. In an Instagram video shared on March 29, she addresses the common “protein dilemma” in vegetarian diets – pointing out that while many believe options are limited, there are actually several high-protein plant-based foods that often go overlooked.