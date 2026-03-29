Nutritionist shares 8 vegetarian sources of protein to add to your diet besides paneer: Edamame, hemp seeds, and more
While paneer is the most popular source of protein in vegetarian diets, it is not the only one. Khushi shares 8 other high-protein plant-based options.
Vegetarian diets are often criticised for lacking adequate protein, leaving many people to rely heavily on familiar options like paneer and dal. While these foods do offer protein, depending on them alone may not be enough to meet your body’s needs. Contrary to the common belief that vegetarian food falls short on protein, there is actually a wide range of plant-based sources that are rich in protein and provide a diverse profile of essential amino acids. The key lies in knowing what to include – and building variety into your meals rather than sticking to just a few staples.
Also Read | Nutritionist shares 5 natural drinks to help you shed stubborn belly fat and lose weight: Black coffee, ginger tea, more
Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has highlighted a range of vegetarian protein sources beyond paneer that you can include in your diet. In an Instagram video shared on March 29, she addresses the common “protein dilemma” in vegetarian diets – pointing out that while many believe options are limited, there are actually several high-protein plant-based foods that often go overlooked.
Thinking beyond paneer
While paneer is a healthy option, Khushi points out that it’s far from the only high-protein vegetarian food available. Many vegetarians tend to rely heavily on paneer and dal to meet their protein needs, but a well-balanced diet should include a variety of sources to ensure a broader range of essential amino acids.
She explains, “Paneer is healthy. But paneer is not the only high-protein vegetarian food. Many people trying to increase their protein intake rely only on paneer and dal. But a well-balanced vegetarian diet includes multiple protein sources that provide better amino acid diversity, nutrient density, and metabolic support.”
Some high-protein vegetarian sources
Khushi highlights several protein-rich vegetarian foods that you can easily incorporate into your daily diet.
- Tofu – Derived from soy, this is rich in plant protein and calcium.
- Tempeh – This is fermented soy protein that supports gut health.
- Edamame – Edamame is a complete plant protein, providing all nine amino acids, and keeps you satiated for longer.
- Greek yoghurt or hung curd – These are rich probiotic sources and also high in protein.
- Quinoa – This is a complete protein grain with all essential amino acids, as well as complex carbs.
- Amaranth (Rajgira) – Amaranth is a protein-rich ancient grain with iron and fibre.
- Hemp seeds – Dense in protein, omega-3 fats, and minerals, hemp seeds also have high satiety value.
- Milk and dairy proteins – These are natural sources of whey and casein proteins.
The nutritionist emphasises that good nutrition isn’t about relying on a single protein source, but about building diversity across your meals. Including a variety of protein-rich foods can support better muscle recovery, aid fat loss, improve metabolic health, and enhance satiety – especially for those following a vegetarian diet.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.