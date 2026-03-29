London doctor shares 6-ingredient gluten-free bread recipe that is loaded with fibre and protein
Dr Rupy Aujla ditches flour to make healthy, gluten-free bread with flaxseeds, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, and psyllium husk.
Bread is arguably the most common staple food across the world. Almost every human civilisation to ever exist had its own forms of bread, making it one of the foods that is appreciated by the species as a whole.
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While the food may be a great unifier of people, it itself comes in many forms and is made with many ingredients. While the most commonly made breads are formed of flour and yeast, there are other variations that seek to make it healthier, gluten-free, and more likeable to different palettes.
“This is my secret for increasing fibre at breakfast. My 6-ingredient bread, that’s flour-free and doesn’t require any baking skills, is not only delicious, but gets me out of trouble on those busy mid-week mornings,” he wrote in the caption.
The quantity of ingredients listed below is sufficient for 12 slices. The dish is also high in protein, with the flaxseeds adding anti-inflammatory properties to the bread. The sunflower seeds in the recipe add monounsaturated fatty acids, while the chia seeds and psyllium husk make it rich in fibre.
The recipe is completely gluten-free and requires 15 minutes of preparation time. The detailed method is presented as follows.
Ingredients for high-fibre, high-protein bread
- 300g flaxseed (linseed), milled
- 200g sunflower seeds
- 50g chia seeds
- 35g psyllium husk flakes
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 50g Kalamatta olives (pitted)
- 50g sun-dried tomatoes (drained)
- 400ml water
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Method of preparation
- Gather and prepare your ingredients. Preheat the oven to 200°C / 180°C fan. Line a 12x6x23cm (900g or 2lb) loaf tin with baking parchment.
- In a large bowl, mix together the dry ingredients, then add the olive oil and water and stir to combine; it should form a sticky dough.
- Scrape into the prepared loaf tin, making sure to press the dough into the edges of the tin. Use the back of a spoon dipped in water to smooth out the surface.
- Bake in the oven for 60 minutes, or until golden and firm to the touch. Remove the loaf from the tin and return it to the oven for another 15 minutes.
- Place on a wire rack to cool completely before slicing and freezing. Toast before serving.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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