London doctor shares 6-ingredient gluten-free bread recipe that is loaded with fibre and protein

Bread is arguably the most common staple food across the world. Almost every human civilisation to ever exist had its own forms of bread, making it one of the foods that is appreciated by the species as a whole. Dr Rupy Aujla's flaxseed bread is rich in protein and fibre. (Pexel)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares his signature turai ki sabzi recipe to try in summer: See step-by-step preparation

While the food may be a great unifier of people, it itself comes in many forms and is made with many ingredients. While the most commonly made breads are formed of flour and yeast, there are other variations that seek to make it healthier, gluten-free, and more likeable to different palettes.

“This is my secret for increasing fibre at breakfast. My 6-ingredient bread, that’s flour-free and doesn’t require any baking skills, is not only delicious, but gets me out of trouble on those busy mid-week mornings,” he wrote in the caption.

The quantity of ingredients listed below is sufficient for 12 slices. The dish is also high in protein, with the flaxseeds adding anti-inflammatory properties to the bread. The sunflower seeds in the recipe add monounsaturated fatty acids, while the chia seeds and psyllium husk make it rich in fibre.