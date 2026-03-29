Chef Kunal Kapur shares his signature turai ki sabzi recipe to try in summer: See step-by-step preparation
Turai is an underrated vegetable, feels chef Kunal Kapur. He highlights it in a comforting curry that helps the flavour shine through.
Summer is the season of simple hydrating vegetables, but not all of them get their due recognition, especially from kids and non-vegetarians. Taking to Instagram on March 29, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur highlighted one such vegetable, the turai (also known as ridge gourd).
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Kunal shared the recipe for turai ki sabzi, a comfort dish for desi homes. He described the recipe and the key ingredient in the caption, writing, “Turai has always been that sabzi most of us ignored growing up, but it deserves better. It’s simple, soft, and quietly comforting in a way that feels like home. There’s no heaviness, no overthinking—just honest flavours that come together beautifully. The kind of dish you don’t crave loudly, but keep going back to. Maybe turai was never boring, just misunderstood.”
The detailed recipe is presented as follows.
Ingredients for turai ki sabzi
- Turai, medium (tori / jhinge / ridge gourd) - 8 / 500 gms
- Onion, medium - 3
- Mustard oil - 5 tbsp
- Amritsari wadi, large (sun-dried lentil nuggets) - 1
- Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
- Cumin (jeera) - 1 tsp
- Saunf (fennel) - 1 tsp
- Garlic, chopped - 2 tsp
- Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp
- Green chilli, slit - 2
- Tomato, medium - 6
- Salt - to taste
- Turmeric (haldi) - 1 tsp
- Chilli powder - 2 tsp
- Coriander powder - 1 tbsp
- Garam Masala - a pinch
- Kasoori methi powder - a pinch
- Coriander, chopped - handful
Method of preparation
- Wash and peel the turai lightly. Cut into small pieces. Keep aside.
- Crush the Amritsari wadi into small chunks. Heat one tbsp of oil and lightly fry the wadi till golden. Remove and keep aside.
- In the same pan, heat the remaining mustard oil till it reaches the smoking point, then let it cool slightly.
- Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and saunf. Let them crackle.
- Add chopped garlic, ginger, and green chillies. Sauté till fragrant.
- Add sliced onions and cook till soft and lightly golden.
- Add tomatoes, salt, turmeric, chilli powder, and coriander powder. Cook till the mixture softens and the oil starts to separate.
- Add the chopped turai and mix well. Cover and cook on a low flame. Turai will release water—no need to add extra.
- Once half-cooked, add the fried wadi pieces and mix.
- Cook till turai is soft, and the sabzi comes together.
- Finish with garam masala, kasoori methi, and fresh coriander.
- Serve warm - simple, comforting, and full of flavour.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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