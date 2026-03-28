Chef Kunal Kapur shares a new way to eat cucumber with his signature kheere ke sabzi: See step-by-step recipe

Summer is at our doorstep, and to stay cool as a cucumber through the sweltering heat, adding the fruit to the daily diet is an excellent first step. Not only is the fruit known for its hydrating quality, but it is also rich in nutrients and is an excellent source of fibre. Kunal Kapur shares his recipe incorporating cucumber in a traditional curry. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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Taking to Instagram on March 28, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe recommendation for the week, kheere ke sabzi, where he decided to highlight the humble cucumber.

“If you’ve only ever reached for cucumber in a salad, this might feel like a gentle surprise. In a simple Marwari-style sabzi, it turns soft, comforting, and quietly nourishing. The kind of dish that doesn’t try too hard, yet feels like home on a warm afternoon. Light on the stomach, easy on the heart - sometimes, the most familiar ingredients just need a little warmth to become something truly special,” he wrote in the caption.