Chef Kunal Kapur shares vrat ke dahi bhalle recipe with samak ke chawal for Navratri: Step-by-step guide
Kunal Kapur shares easy-to-make recipe with satvik ingredients that helps add flavour to even the vrat days during Navratri.
It is the fourth day of Navaratri, and with celebrations well on their way, one is likely to be on the hunt for recipes that help us celebrate while keeping in line with the dietary restrictions of vrats.
Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares his delicious recipe of samak ki kheer for Navratri: Step-by-step making of gluten-free dessert
To help out in such situations, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on March 22 and shared the recipe for his signature dahi bhalle, or dahi vade, with samak ke chawal (barnyard millet).
“Add a tinge of flavour to your fasting with these delicious vade made from satvik ingredients,” he wrote in the caption. “Khud khaye and apne apno ko bhi khilaye and make this Navratri super tasteful.”
The recipe takes approximately 45 minutes to prepare, and the ingredients listed below are sufficient to make six servings. Here is the detailed recipe.
Ingredients for vrat ke dahi bhalle
For bhalle:
- Samak Chawal (barnyard millet) – ½ cup
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Peppercorn
- Cumin (jeera) – 2 tsp
- Green chilli, chopped – 2
- Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp
- Water – 1½ cups
- Sendha namak (rock salt) – 1 tsp
- Boiled potato, medium – 2
- Coriander, chopped – handful
- Sendha namak (rock salt) – to taste
- Oil – for deep frying
For soaking:
- Water – 3 cups
- Curd (yoghurt) – 2 tbsp
- Sendha Namak (rock salt) – ½ tsp
For sweet curd:
- Curd (yoghurt) – 2 cups
- Sugar – 5 tbsp
- Sendha namak (rock salt) – a pinch
For khatti meethi vrat ki chutney
- Water – 3 cups
- Anardana powder (pomegranate seed powder) – ¼ cup
- Amchur – ½ cup
- Ginger, grated – 1 tbsp
- Roasted cumin, pounded – 1 tbsp
- Black pepper powder – ½ tsp
- Sendha Namak (rock salt) – to taste
- Gur, grated (jaggery) – ½ cup
For garnish
- Green chilli, chopped
- Ginger julienne
- Roasted cumin powder
- Pomegranate seeds
- Coriander sprigs
Method of preparation
Step 1: Prepare the bhalle
- Dry roast samak chawal lightly, then grind to a coarse texture.
- Heat 2 tbsp oil, add peppercorns and cumin. Let them crackle.
- Add green chilli, ginger, and water. Bring to a boil.
- Add samak rice and sendha namak, cook till thick like dough. Cool.
- Mix in mashed boiled potatoes and coriander.
- Shape into small vadas and deep fry till golden.
Step 2: Soak the vadas
- Mix water, curd & sendha namak.
- Soak fried vadas for 10 to 15 mins.
- Gently press to remove excess water.
Step 3: Sweet curd
- Whisk curd with sugar and a pinch of sendha namak till smooth and creamy.
Step 4: Khatti meethi chutney
- Boil water with anardana, amchur, ginger and jaggery.
- Cook till slightly thick.
- Add roasted cumin, pepper and sendha namak. Cool.
Step 5: Assemble
- Place soaked vadas on a plate and pour sweet curd on top.
- Drizzle chutney over it and top with green chilli, ginger, jeera powder, anar and coriander.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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