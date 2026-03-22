Chef Kunal Kapur shares vrat ke dahi bhalle recipe with samak ke chawal for Navratri: Step-by-step guide

It is the fourth day of Navaratri, and with celebrations well on their way, one is likely to be on the hunt for recipes that help us celebrate while keeping in line with the dietary restrictions of vrats. Kunal Kapur's dahi bhalle recipe is the perfect indulgence for vrat days. (chefkunalkapur.com)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares his delicious recipe of samak ki kheer for Navratri: Step-by-step making of gluten-free dessert

To help out in such situations, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on March 22 and shared the recipe for his signature dahi bhalle, or dahi vade, with samak ke chawal (barnyard millet).

“Add a tinge of flavour to your fasting with these delicious vade made from satvik ingredients,” he wrote in the caption. “Khud khaye and apne apno ko bhi khilaye and make this Navratri super tasteful.”

The recipe takes approximately 45 minutes to prepare, and the ingredients listed below are sufficient to make six servings. Here is the detailed recipe.