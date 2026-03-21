Chef Kunal Kapur shares his delicious recipe of samak ki kheer for Navratri: Step-by-step making of gluten-free dessert

It is the third day of Navratri in 2026, and festivities are in full swing. And as every Desi family will confirm, no festival is complete without sweets. If you are unsure which option to choose from, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur is here to help with his signature dish, samak ki kheer. Kunal Kapur's samak ki kheer is the perfect festive sweet for those who are searching for gluten-free options. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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Taking to Instagram on March 20, he shared a reel explaining how to make the sweet dish, explaining in the caption, “During the nine days of Navratri, fasting doesn’t mean missing out — it’s about eating light, nourishing, and satvik food that keeps you energised.”

“Samak ki kheer is a perfect example of that balance. Made with barnyard millet, milk, and dry fruits, it’s easy on the stomach, naturally gluten-free, and provides sustained energy through the day. It’s simple, comforting, and a staple in many homes during fasting,” he added.

The recipe below prepares 1 kilogram of kheer, sufficient to serve 4 people.