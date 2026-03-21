Chef Kunal Kapur shares his delicious recipe of samak ki kheer for Navratri: Step-by-step making of gluten-free dessert
Try out something new this Navratri with Kunal Kapur's gluten-free samak ki kheer recipe that is healthy, tasty, and filling.
It is the third day of Navratri in 2026, and festivities are in full swing. And as every Desi family will confirm, no festival is complete without sweets. If you are unsure which option to choose from, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur is here to help with his signature dish, samak ki kheer.
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Taking to Instagram on March 20, he shared a reel explaining how to make the sweet dish, explaining in the caption, “During the nine days of Navratri, fasting doesn’t mean missing out — it’s about eating light, nourishing, and satvik food that keeps you energised.”
“Samak ki kheer is a perfect example of that balance. Made with barnyard millet, milk, and dry fruits, it’s easy on the stomach, naturally gluten-free, and provides sustained energy through the day. It’s simple, comforting, and a staple in many homes during fasting,” he added.
The recipe below prepares 1 kilogram of kheer, sufficient to serve 4 people.
Ingredients for samak ki kheer:
- Samak ke chawal (barnyard millet) – ¼ cup or 2½ tbsp
- Milk, full-fat – 1 lt
- Almonds – handful
- Cashews – handful
- Pistachio – handful
- Gur / Sugar (jaggery) – ½ cup
- Water – ¼ cup
- Cardamom powder (elaichi powder) – 1 tsp
Method of preparation:
- For a tasty and healthy vrat ki kheer, heat the milk in a kadhai.
- While the milk is heating, wash and drain the samak rice (barnyard millet), and chop a handful each of almonds, pistachios, and cashews.
- Once the milk starts boiling, add the samak rice and let it simmer until the samak ke chawal is tender and cooked.
- Meanwhile, in a separate pan, melt jaggery in water and bring it to a single boil, after which remove it from the heat and keep aside.
- Once the samak chawal is cooked and the milk has thickened like a pudding, add the chopped nuts and cardamom powder into it.
- Mix them, remove from the heat and let the dish cool down completely.
- When the kheer reaches room temperature, mix in the jaggery syrup, and your perfect vrat ki kheer is ready to enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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