Chef Kunal Kapur shares 4 delicious shikanji recipes for summer: Full recipe for lychee, jamun, mango, masala shikanji
Shikanjis, especially ones with fresh fruits, are one of the healthiest ways to beat the summer heat. Chef Kunal Kapur shares his own easy recipes .
Summer is at the doorstep, and it is time to brush up on some cooling recipes that will likely come in handy for beating the scorching heat we all know is in store for us.Chef Kunal Kapur’s shikanji recipes are just what is needed in the situation. The shikanjis come in four flavours, so that we can indulge in the one that suits our mood the best without getting bored for a while.
Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 6 Indian street food recipes to spice up your Holi: Pani puri, dahi puri, vada pav and more
Each of them uses the chef’s signature shikanji masala, which he reveals how to make from scratch. All the recipes are provided below.
Preparing the Shikanji Masala
- In a pan, toast cumin, coriander seeds, black peppercorns, and cloves until the cumin changes colour.
- Let the spices cool, then grind them to a fine consistency.
- Mix in ginger powder, mint powder, black salt, and regular salt.
- Your shikanji masala is now ready.
Masala Shikanji
Ingredients:
- Sugar – 1½ tbsp
- Mint leaves (pudina) – few leaves
- Shikanji masala – ¾ tsp
- Water – a dash
- Lemon, medium – 1½
- Ice cubes – 4 to 5 cubes
- Chilled Water – 300ml / 1¼ cups
- Lemon wedges – for garnish
Method of preparation:
- In a tall glass, add powdered sugar (as it mixes more easily than granulated sugar), along with mint leaves, and muddle them together.
- Next, add the shikanji masala and a dash of water, mixing until everything is homogeneous. Then, add lemon juice, ice cubes, and top it off with water.
- Mix well and garnish with lemon quarters.
- The masala shikanji is ready to serve.
Lychee Shikanji
Ingredients:
- Lychee, small – 14
- Lemon, medium – 1½
- Chilled Water – 300ml / 1¼ cups
- Shikanji masala – ½ tsp
- Sugar – 1½ tbsp
- Basil seeds, soaked (sabja) – 1 tbsp
- Lemon wedges – for garnish
Method of preparation:
- In a blender, add deseeded litchis, ice cubes, chilled water, lemon juice, shikanji masala, and sugar.
- In a glass, add soaked basil seeds and lemon quarters.
- Finally, top it off with the strained litchi shikanji.
- It is ready to serve
Jamun Shikanji
Ingredients:
- Jamun – 12 to 15 nos / 170g / 1 cup
- Sugar – 1½ tbsp
- Shikanji masala – ¾ tsp
- Lemon, medium – 1½ nos
- Mint leaves – few leaves
- Ice cubes – 4 to 5
- Chilled Water – 300ml / 1¼ cups
Method of preparation:
- Begin by deseeding and chopping the jamun flesh.
- Place it in a blender along with shikanji masala, sugar, lemon juice, mint leaves (optional), ice cubes, and chilled water.
- Blend until smooth.
- Strain it into a glass and garnish with mint leaves and lemon quarters. Enjoy!
Mango Shikanji
Ingredients:
- Mango, medium – 1
- Lemon, medium – 1½
- Sugar – 1½ tbsp
- Shikanji masala – ¾ tsp
- Chilled Water – 300ml / 1¼ cups
- Ice cubes – 4 to 5
Method of preparation:
- In a blender, combine mango flesh, lemon juice, sugar, shikanji masala, water, and ice cubes.
- Blend until smooth, and the mango masala shikanji is ready!
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.