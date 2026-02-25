Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 6 Indian street food recipes to spice up your Holi: Pani puri, dahi puri, vada pav and more

To help you skip the long queues at the local chaat corner this year, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared six mouth-watering street food recipes in the February 21 blog on his webiste.

Holi 2026 is just around the corner, and the air is already thick with the anticipation of colours, laughter, and, most importantly, food. While gujiyas and thandai remain the undisputed royalty of the festival, no Indian celebration is truly complete without the bold, tangy, and spicy kick of street food. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad

12. To serve, arrange some pav pieces on a serving plate. Add a portion of the ragda, add red chilli-garlic chutney, date and tamarind chutney, green chutney, sprinkle masala peanuts, coriander leaves, and garnish with sev. Serve immediately.

9. Add roasted cumin powder, and coriander leaves and mix well. This is ragda.

8. Lightly mash the mixture with the help of masher.

7. Add the boiled dried white peas and mix well. Add 1½ cups water, mix and cook for 2-3 minutes.

6. Add boiled potatoes and lightly mash with the help of a masher.

5. Add 1 cup cooking liquor from the cooked white peas and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

4. Add red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

3. Add tomato, mix well and cook till soft and pulpy.

1. Heat oil in a pan. Add green chillies, onion, and salt and mix well. Cook till translucent.

2. Vada pav The ‘king of Mumbai street food’ is a must-have for fueling your Holi revelry.

Ingredients

5-6 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled, and mashed

6-8 pavs, horizontally slit

2 tbsps oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal)

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

12-15 curry leaves

1½ tbsps coarsely crushed ginger-garlic-green chillies

½ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2-3 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

½ lemon

Oil for deep frying

10-12 green chillies, slit

Green chutney as required

Date and tamarind chutney as required

Dry red chilli-garlic chutney as required

Batter

2 cups gram flour (besan)

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

¼ tsp baking soda

Salt to taste

Method

1. To make the stuffing, heat oil in a kadai. Add mustard seeds, split skinless black gram, and sauté till golden brown. Add asafoetida, curry leaves, and crushed ginger-garlic-green chilli and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

2. Add turmeric powder, and salt and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

3. Add the boiled potatoes, and mix till well combined. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

4. Add coriander leaves, and squeeze juice of lemon and mix. Switch the heat off and allow the mixture to cool completely.

5. To make the batter, take gram flour, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. Add 1½ cups water and mix with the help of your hand till a smooth batter is formed.

6. Heat sufficient oil in another kadai.

7. Divide the stuffing into equal portions and shape each portion into a ball. Slightly flatten it. Dip each portion into the batter and coat it well from all sides. Gently slide this in to the hot oil and deep fry till golden brown. Drain on an absorbent paper. This is a vada.

8. Drizzle some of the batter into the hot oil and deep fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain the fried batter into an absorbent paper.

9. Similarly, slide in the slit green chillies and deep fry for 1-2 minutes. Drain on an absorbent paper and generously sprinkle salt over it and toss well.

10. To make a vada pav, apply some green chutney, date and tamarind chutney, sprinkle dry red chilli-garlic chutney over one side of the slit pav. Place a vada on it, sprinkle some of the fried batter pieces, and place a fried chilli on top. Cover with the remaining side of the pav.

11. Arrange the vada pavs on a serving plate and serve hot.