Holi 2024: Easy step-by-step guide to making delicious gujiya at home

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Mar 22, 2024 09:29 AM IST

Holi 2024: Follow this simple guide to make mouthwatering gujiya from the comfort of your kitchen, ensuring a joyous celebration filled with flavour.

Gujiya is a traditional sweet that is popularly prepared on the occasion of Holi, Teej, Karwa Chauth and Diwali. This delicious North Indian delicacy can be prepared with easily available ingredients such as flour, sugar, almonds, semolina, green cardamom and khoya. The best feature of this delicacy is its crispy outer shell and sweet, savoury inside that is perfectly fried. The best thing about this delicacy is that you can customise it to your taste. If you have an affinity for coconut, you can grate some coconut and add it to the filling; this would undoubtedly enhance the flavour of the dish. This is different from other Indian desserts in that it combines a crunchy crust with a delicious filling. (Also read: Holi 2024 recipes: From gheeyar to shahi gur mewa gujia, 7 nutritious and creative delights for festive celebrations )

On the occasion of Holi, make gujiya at home and serve with love to your family and friends.(Unsplash)
On the occasion of Holi, make gujiya at home and serve with love to your family and friends.(Unsplash)

Step-by-step guide to make gujiya

If you're unsure about making gujiya, worry not! Chef Gaurav Malhotra, Senior Sous Chef at The Ashok, New Delhi shared an easy step-by-step guide with HT Lifestyle. Follow along to create delectable gujiya at home, ensuring a truly memorable Holi celebration.

Kesar Gujiya

Kesar Gujiya recipe(Chef Gaurav Malhotra)
Kesar Gujiya recipe(Chef Gaurav Malhotra)

Ingredients:

For the dough

1. Refined flour 500 gms

2. Desi ghee 125 gms

3. Water for kneading

For the filling

4. Khoya 300 gms

5. Almonds 25 gms

6. Cashewnuts 25 gms

7. Raisins 25 gms

8. Pista 25 gms

9. Coconut powder 50 gms

10. Kesar ( Saffron) 0.5 gm

11. Sugar 250 gms

12. Elaichi powder 0.5 gms

13. Sugar syrup 500 ml

14. Desi ghee for frying

Method:

Take all the ingredients and place them in a bowl.
Take all the ingredients and place them in a bowl.

Step 1: Take a bowl, add refined flour, melted ghee and water to make medium-soft dough.

Dough making
Dough making

Step 2: For the filling take a frying pan add khoya and sauté on medium flame, then add sugar and cook for 5 minutes. Keep it aside to cool.

Filling
Filling

Step 3: Crumble the cooled Khoya and sugar mixture then add green cardamom powder, chopped almonds, cashew nuts, raisins, pista, coconut powder and kesar.

Step 4: Make small round balls from the dough and flatten them with a rolling pin and make a cup-like space in the balls to fill the sumptuous stuffing.

Suffing dough with mixture
Suffing dough with mixture

Step 5: After adding the filling seal corners in such a way that it secures the stuffing while frying the gujia. Roll the sides as per your choice of pattern and gujiya mould can also be used for the process.

Rolling of sides
Rolling of sides

Step 6: Heat desi ghee in a pan over medium flame. Fry the gujiyas till golden brown from all the sides. Dip the fried gujia in sugar syrup, remove and keep aside. Garnish it with some saffron strands and crushed pistachios.

Frying
Frying

Please note:- We have the option of playing with fillings like gulkand and rose petals can be added to the filling to make gulab gujiya. Another variation could be adding cranberry or blueberry to the filling. We can also add chocolate in the filling to make chocolate gujiyas.

Follow Us On