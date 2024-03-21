Holi 2024 recipes: From gheeyar to shahi gur mewa gujia, 7 nutritious and creative delights for festive celebrations

Holi, the festival of colours, is around the corner and we can't wait to celebrate the joyous occasion with family and friends. It is one of the most famous Hindu festivals and is celebrated every year on the full moon day in the month of Falgun. This year it will be celebrated with great fanfare and excitement on Monday, March 25, 2024. No Indian celebration would be complete without indulging in some delicious cuisine, but it's important to make sure that the snacks we consume are appetising and healthy. We've got some delicious and healthy snack ideas for you, whether you're planning to join in the Holi festivities or want to make some homemade treats for your loved ones. So put on your chef's hat and let's get cooking. (Also read: Holi 2024: 7 essential tips and etiquette for mastering the art of home decoration for unforgettable gatherings ) Holi 2024 recipes: 7 nutritious and creative delights for festive celebrations(Unsplash)

Nutritious and creative Holi recipes

Chef Arun Kumar, Sous Chef, The Ashok shared with HT Lifestyle some delicious Holi recipes that you must try.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

1. Gheeyar

Gheeyar recipe (Chef Arun Kumar)

Ingredients:

1 cup refined flour

1 tsp sour yogurt

1 cup sugar

½ cup water

½ lemon juice

few saffron strands

1 tsp ghee

almond and pistachios for garnish

Instructions:

The Batter for Gheeyar.

1. Add 1 cup maida and 1 tbsp of sour curd in a mixing bowl.

2. With a whisk, prepare a lumps-free and medium-consistent flowing batter by adding little water in batches.

3. Whisk in one direction for a minute with your hand. Air will incorporate into the batter.

4. Cover the bowl and keep it in a warm place overnight for fermentation.

5. After fermentation, a few bubbles can be seen in the batter the next day.

6. Add a pinch of orange color and ½ tsp ghee to the batter.

7. Mix all the ingredients well. Whisk the batter for a minute in one direction only.

8. Pour batter into a squeeze bottle.

Sugar Syrup Preparation.

9. Add 1 cup of sugar and ½ cup of water to a pan. Mix all the ingredients well and let the water boil.

10. Add half lemon juice to it and mix it well.

11. After one or two boils, add little saffron soaked in water into the boiling syrup.

12. Boil the sugar syrup for 2 to 3 minutes. If the syrup is sticky and half-string consistency, the sugar syrup is ready. Keep aside.

Frying the Gheeyar

13. Take an oval shape kadai , pour oil, and keep a small ring in the pan .

14. The oil should be medium-hot. Pour the batter horizontally, vertically, and circularly around the ring once or twice with the squeeze bottle.

15. Lower the gas flame and allow the gheeyar to fry for a minute. Clear the batter with a tweezers if it sticks to the ring.

16. With the help of twizzers, take the ring out of the pan.

17. Flip occasionally and fry on both sides.

18. Immediately transfer the fried gheeyar to lukewarm sugar syrup for 2 to 3 minutes.

19. With the help of twizzers, remove the gheeyar from the syrup. Hold it for a minute to drain out the excess syrup. Garnish with with nuts.

2. Khaja

Khaja recipe (Chef Arun Kumar)

Ingredients:

1 cup refined flour

4 tsp ghee

pinch of salt

water

3 tsp ghee

1 tsp rice flour

ghee for deep frying

2 cups sugar

3 cups water

5-6 cardamom pods

Method:

1. Shift flour in a bowl, add 4 tsp of ghee and salt rub it well with the help of palm.

2. Make dough using required water.

3. Cover it and leave it for 20 minutes

4. Add 1 tsp of rice flour to 3 tsp ghee, mix properly.

5. Divide the dough into 4 portions and roll it into chappati.

6. Now spread the rice flour mix evenly all over

7. Place the second chapatti over it, repeat the process.

8. Now make a roll. Cut into 6/8 pieces, now roll them.

9. Heat ghee and deep fry till it becomes crisp and reddish in color, drain excess ghee.

10. For sugar syrup boil 2 cups sugar with 3 cups of water with the cardamom

11. Once done , soak the prepared khaja’s into the sugar syrup

12. Remove from the syrup, ready to serve.

3. Shahi Gur Mewa Gujia

Shahi Gur Mewa Gujia recipe(Chef Arun Kumar)

Ingredients:

1 cup refined flour

1/4 cup milk

1/2 cup jaggery (crushed)

7-8 cashew nuts

7-8 almonds

7-8 green cardamoms

1 tsp chironji

1 tsp raisins

1/2 cup grated coconut

ghee

Method:

1. Take the refined flour in a big bowl and add ghee and mix well.

2. Add the 3 tbsp of milk little by little and knead to a stiff dough.

3. Cover the dough and keep it aside for 20-25 minutes. Heat 1 tsp of ghee in a pan.

4. Add the crushed jaggery and let it simmer till the jaggery melts completely.

5. Add thinly sliced almond to the same cashew bowl.

6. Crush cardamom into a fine powder using a mortar and pestle.

7. Turn off the flame and add the chopped cashew nuts, almonds, chironji, raisins, coconut, and green cardamom powder to the jaggery and mix well.

8. Transfer into a bowl to let it cool down.

9. Divide the dough into small balls, flatten each ball into a peda.

10. Place it on a rolling board and press it with you palm.

11. Take a rolled poori on hand and add 2 tsp of jaggery stuffing on it.

12. Apply some water on the edges of the poori then close the poori into half by sticking the edges together.

13. Gently press the sides with the fingers, now press the edge with a thumb and keep folding the sides until the gujiya is ready.

14. Place a kadhai on the flame and pour enough ghee to deep fry the gujiyas.

15. Keep the flame on low.

16. Keep flipping the sides and fry the gujiyas on a low flame till golden brown.

17. Lift them with the slotted ladle so that the excess ghee gets drained.

4. Rose Thandai

Rose Thandai recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup almonds

1/3 cup pistachios

1/2 cup cashews

1 tablespoon whole peppercorns

1/4 cup cardamom pods

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

2 tablespoon melon seeds

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1/4 cup dried rose petals

1/8 strands saffron

Method:

1. Add all the ingredients to a dry spice/ coffee grinder.

2. Grind till you get a coarse powder.

3. Sieve if required. This will remove all the large bits of seeds and nuts. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

5. Paan Thandai

Paan Thandai recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup almonds

1/3 cup pistachios

1/2 cup cashews

1 tablespoon whole peppercorns

1/4 cup cardamom pods

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

2 tablespoons melon seeds

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1/4 cup dried rose petals

1/8 strands saffron

Method:

1. Add all the ingredients to a dry spice/ coffee grinder.

2. Grind till you get a coarse powder.

3. Sieve if required. This will remove all the large bits of seeds and nuts. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

6. Badaam Kesar Thandai

Badaam Kesar Thandai(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Thandai masala

1/4 cup almonds

2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon green cardamom

1/2 cup sugar

20 white peppercorns

10 strand saffron

Method:

1. In a deep pan, boil the milk over medium flame and keep aside to cool completely.

2. In a blender, add almonds and peppercorns and make a fine paste by adding water

3. Now add milk, cardamom powder, sugar, almond and pepper paste, mix well and refrigerate the mixture for 3 to 4 hours.

4. Strain the mixture through a sieve. Add saffron to it and mix well. Serve chilled.

7. Besan Laddoo Thandai

Besan Laddoo Thandai(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Thandai Masala

1/2 cup almonds

1/3 cup pistachios

1/2 cup cashews

1 tablespoon whole peppercorns

1/4 cup cardamom pods

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

2 tablespoons melon seeds

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1/4 cup dried rose petals

1/8 strands saffron

Method:

1. Add all the ingredients to a dry spice/ coffee grinder.

2. Grind till you get a coarse powder.

3. Sieve if required. This will remove all the large bits of seeds and nuts. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.