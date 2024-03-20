Holi pilgrimage: 6 must-visit temples across India for vibrant festivities

Holi is just around the corner and we can't wait to celebrate the festival of colours. It is a festival of joy, happiness and colour that is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated annually on the day of the full moon in the month of Falgun. This year, the momentous festival will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2024. Celebrated in different ways across India, Holi is not just a festival of colours but a celebration of life and love. The best places to celebrate Holi, a festival that combines joy, devotion and colour, are temples across India, where customs bring the festivities to life. Check out some must-visit temples in India for a memorable celebration. (Also read: Phoolwali Holi 2024 at Vrindavan: When and how it is played; know history, significance, unique story of the tradition ) Embark on a journey through India's vibrant Holi celebrations at its iconic temples. (AFP)

Top Temples to Experience Holi in India

1. Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan:

The Banke Bihari Temple is well-known for its elaborate Holi celebrations and is situated in the Uttar Pradesh holy town of Vrindavan. As prayers and devotional songs are chanted and flowers are thrown onto the deities and devotees during the special ritual known as "Phoolon ki Holi" (Holi performed with flowers), devotees and guests congregate here to witness this unique event.

2. ISKCON Temple, Mayapur:

In Mayapur, West Bengal, the temple of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is fervently celebrating Holi. Devotees gather to sing and dance in honour of Lord Krishna, who is said to have popularised the event with his playful antics in the village of Vrindavan.

3. Shri Dwarkadhish Temple, Mathura:

Lord Krishna's birthplace, Mathura, is another location well-known for its Holi celebrations. Devotees smear each other with colours and take part in customary rituals during a vibrant and cheerful celebration at the Shri Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura.

4. Lathmar Holi at Radha Rani Temple, Barsana:

Barsana, near Mathura, is famous for its distinctive Lathmar Holi, a custom in which women teasingly beat men with sticks. Thousands of people attend the celebrations at the Radha Rani temple in Barsana to witness this colourful and vibrant event.

5. Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, Karnataka:

The Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka, observes Holi in a more restrained but spiritually enlightening way. Amidst the chanting of hymns and bhajans, devotees assemble to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Krishna.

6. Nandgaon Temple, Uttar Pradesh:

Holi is traditionally celebrated at Nandgaon, which is associated with the childhood activities of Lord Krishna, through folk songs, dances and traditions. A significant number of devotees visit this temple to take part in the celebrations and seek the blessings of the gods.