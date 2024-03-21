Holi 2024: 7 essential tips and etiquette for mastering the art of home decoration for unforgettable gatherings

The Festival Of Colours is just around the corner and the mood is set for Holi. An exquisitely planned Holi event is like a festival that people do not want to miss. Celebrated annually on the day of the full moon in the month of Falgun, it is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. On Monday, March 25, 2024, this year it will be celebrated with much fanfare and excitement. It is all about joy and love and includes music, colours, water and water cannons. It is a unique festival as families are encouraged to experiment with a range of Holi decoration ideas. It is the time to decorate our homes with beautiful aesthetics using handmade metal vases, wall decorations, mirrors, table tops, etc. (Also read: Happy Holi 2024: Beautiful drawings, handmade card designs and DIY greeting card ideas to gift on Festival Of Colours ) From vibrant colours to cultural nuances, discover how to create an unforgettable atmosphere for your Holi party(Pinterest)

Tips for Mastering Holi Home Decoration and Etiquette

Palash Agrawal, Founder and Director of Vedas Exports shared with HT Lifestyle some decor tips that will make your Holi gatherings truly memorable.

1. Theme selection: First things first! Start with a theme in mind while deciding to decorate the house for Holi. Metal décor fits all décor formats, whether traditional, contemporary, or a fusion. You can give it an authentic Indian touch by integrating handcrafted metal décor items.

2. Colour palette: Holi is the festival of colours, but it doesn’t mean you can overlook the theme's colour palette. Opt for metal décor with gold, bronze, red, and blue hues. Create a focal point in the house and match the look of the other elements of the house around it. This will upgrade the vibe to vibrant and luxurious.

3. Placement of décor items: Just adding metal décor won’t be enough. Still, strategically placing the metal décor pieces throughout the home is key to making the desired impact. This would help create balance and visual appeal. Handcrafted vases with fresh flowers and intricately designed wall décor can add sophistication to the Holi decorations.

4. Dress up the dining table: While a lot of fun banter and bonding happens over food, dress the table with the right beautiful tea light holders with intricate designs or with centrepieces like a fruit platter in metal with detailed and intricate work to bring alive the charm of Indian handicraft designs.

5. Getting the lighting right: You can illuminate your home with soft, ambient lighting using jaali work metal lanterns and candleholders that complement electric lighting and create the right effect. Further, to make the space look larger and more comfortable outdoors, you can strategically place mirrors around the house and in the garden area to create a reflective touch.

6. Artistic touch: Handcrafted metal vases with fresh flowers and nature-inspired décor pieces such as leaves, animal figurines, trees, and human figurines can give the right artistic touch to the house and make the walls come alive. You can also create a selfie point using captivating décor pieces and make the festivities unforgettable.

7. Your home is who you are: Your house reflects you. Handcrafted metal items that invoke sentimental connections or reflect cultural heritage are a great option to add the desired personal touch.

This Holi embrace the joyous spirit of Holi and be grateful for the friends and family you have to enjoy these festivities! Happy Holi!