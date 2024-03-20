Happy Holi 2024: Beautiful drawings, handmade card designs and DIY greeting card ideas to gift on Festival Of Colours

Happy Holi 2024: The auspicious festival of Holi is right around the corner. This year, it falls on March 25. The Holi celebrations last for two days - beginning with Choti Holi or Holika Dahan, followed by Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi. The festival is celebrated with pomp across the globe and is considered one of the biggest festivals after Diwali. People celebrate Holi by smearing gulaal (colours) on each other's faces, playing with water balloons, visiting relatives and friends, eating sweet dishes, drinking Thandai and more. Schools and educational institutions celebrate the day by hosting extracurricular events like rangoli-making, greeting card-making competitions, and more. So, we decided to help you by curating some beautiful drawings, handmade card designs, and DIY greeting cards to gift to your loved ones. Check them out inside. Holi 2024: Check out Holi greeting card ideas and beautiful DIY drawings to send to your friends on Holi. (Instagram)

Happy Holi 2024: DIY Greetings Cards, Drawings and Beautiful Handmade Card Designs

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Learn More About Holi:

Meanwhile, Holi celebrates the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Radha. It also marks the victory of good over evil. Holi falls in the Hindu calendar month of Phalgun during the full moon or Purnima Tithi. It is generally celebrated between February and March. The festival also marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter in India. This year, Holi will also coincide with the first Lunar Eclipse (also known as Chandra Grahan) of 2024. It will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. However, the Chandra Grahan will not be visible in India. Therefore, it will not affect any religious activities in the country.

Holi celebrations last for two days. During Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, people light a bonfire to signify the victory of good over evil. On the second day, people celebrate Rangowali Holi. They wake up early in the morning to play with colours or Gulal. Children fill balloons and toy guns with water and play with their friends. People also relish sweet delicacies and thandai specially prepared for the festival. Meanwhile, Holi celebrations are held on a large scale in regions related to Lord Krishna's birthplace and childhood - the Braj region. The places are Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, Nandagaon and Barsana. The Lathmar Holi - the traditional Holi festivity in Barsana - and Phoolwali Holi in Vrindavan are world famous.