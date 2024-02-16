Holi 2024: When is Holi? Know the correct date, timing, history, significance and all about the Festival of Colours

Holi 2024: One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Holi, is celebrated with much fanfare and enthusiasm across the country. In West Bengal, Assam and Tripura, it is also known as the 'Festival of Colours', 'Dol jatra' or 'Basanta Utsav'. Traditionally celebrated in late February or early March in the Gregorian calendar, Holi marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter, coinciding with the full moon or Purnima on the evening of the Hindu month of Phalguna. It's a time for people to come together, put aside their differences and celebrate life's brighter moments. As everyone looks forward to celebrating Holi in 2024, read on to find out the date, time, customs and significance of the festival in India. Holi, also known as the 'Festival of Colours'' is one of the most vibrant and jubilant Hindu festival.(Pixabay)

Holi 2024: Date and time

According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the month of Falgun. This year, the momentous festival of Holi will be observed on Monday, March 25, 2024, while a day before Holi, which is celebrated as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be marked on Sunday, March 24. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:54 AM on March 24, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024

Holi 2024 history

Hindu mythology serves as the inspiration for the vibrant and colourful festival of Holi. It is thought to derive from the story of Hiranyakashipu and Prahlad. It is said that Lord Vishnu saved his devoted disciple Prahlad from the nefarious plans of his father Hiranyakashyap. Holika, the sister of Hiranyakashyap, was given a boon that made her fireproof. She intended to use this power to murder Prahlad by tricking him into sitting on her lap while she sat in a raging fire.

Much to everyone's surprise, the fire did not harm Prahlad, but devoured Holika, symbolising the triumph of good over evil celebrated on Holika Dahan, the first day of Holi. In certain regions, such as Mathura and Vrindavan, Holi is also observed as a celebration of the heavenly love shared by Lord Krishna and Radha.

Significance of Holi

Holi has immense religious significance for Hindus. It is one of the most important events in the Hindu religion. During the Holi festival, Hindus rejoice with great joy and enthusiasm. This festival spans two consecutive days, beginning with Choti Holi followed by Dulhendi, also known as Badi Holi or Rang wali Holi. On the eve of Choti Holi, Holika Dahan, a symbolic bonfire, is ceremoniously lit.

People build bonfires, worship the Holika and circle it seven times. Water and colours are used as payment on Dulhendi day. They visit each other's homes and put gulaal, or bright colours, on their faces as they joyfully celebrate this vibrant festival. Along with sharing snacks and sweets, they also play music and enjoy the festivities with their loved ones.