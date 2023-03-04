Choti Holi 2023: Holi Dahan dos and don'ts you must follow

Choti Holi 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Holi is celebrated by smearing gulal and colours on the faces of others. Holi brings with it the promise of a better tomorrow and the joy of the triumph of good over evil. Holi is celebrated with abundance of rituals observed in various parts of the country. While Varanasi celebrates Holi by mixing colour with ashes from the cremation ghats, Holika Dahan is celebrated in many parts of the country where people form huge heaps of unwanted items and put them on fire denoting the riddance of toxicity and making way for prosperity to enter.

Holika Dahan celebrates the triumph of good over evil. It is the time of the year when people in the neighbourhood gather around an empty space, collect all the things that they no longer need and put it on fire. As we gear up to celebrate Holika Dahan, let’s look at the dos and don’ts that we must remember at all times:

Dos:

According to Drik Panchang, Holi Puja should be mandatorily done before performing Holika Dahan. The Puja should be done in the correct Shubh Muhurat and the rituals should be performed properly.

In the northern direction of the house, a ghee lamp should be lit and placed. It is believed that it can bring happiness and prosperity.

It is advised to eat satvik food items or keep a fast on Holika Dahan.

Before performing Holika Dahan, we must rise the area with cow dung and the holy water from the Ganges to make it pure and ready for the ritual.

Don’ts:

It is advised that we must not lend money to anyone on the day of Holika Dahan. It is believed that if we lend money on that day, we will go through a financial crunch throughout the year.

We should not let our hair open during the evening of Holika Dahan. It is said that it can cause harm to the whole family.

On the night of Holika Dahan, we must avoid touching any random object lying on the street.