This one workout may reduce heart disease risk in women by 20%, says neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar citing 15-year study

For years, many women have believed that cardio is the key to fitness while strength training is reserved for men. However, neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar says this is one of the biggest fitness myths, and scientific evidence tells a very different story. Neurologist shares study linking strength training to lower heart disease risk in women. (Unsplash)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar shared findings from a large study involving over 117,000 women followed for nearly 15 years, highlighting the powerful health benefits of strength training for women. (Also read: Nearly 1 in 3 Indians at risk of diabetes? Endocrinologist Dr Dheeraj Kapoor shares warning signs and prevention tips )

Strength training significantly lowers heart disease risk Quoting the study, Dr Kumar wrote, “Women who performed ≥2 hours of strength training per week had a 20 percent lower risk of major cardiovascular disease and a 44 percent lower risk of heart attack compared with women who did no strength training.”

He further explained that even small increases in strength training can make a difference. “Every additional hour of strength training per week was associated with a 5 percent lower risk of major cardiovascular disease and a 14% lower risk of heart attack. This was above and beyond the benefits of aerobic exercise,” he said.

According to Dr Kumar, the greatest health benefits were seen in women who combined: