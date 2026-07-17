Nearly 1 in 3 Indians at risk of diabetes? Endocrinologist Dr Dheeraj Kapoor shares warning signs and prevention tips

Diabetes is often called a “silent disease” because it can develop gradually without obvious symptoms, quietly affecting vital organs over time. Many people don’t realise they have the condition until complications involving the heart, kidneys, eyes or nerves have already developed. Diabetes, often asymptomatic at first, is influenced by various factors beyond sugar. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Dheeraj Kapoor, chief, endocrinology, Artemis Hospitals, Gurgaon explained why early screening is crucial, the warning signs people often ignore and how lifestyle changes during the prediabetes stage can help prevent the disease. (Also read: Taking calcium supplements? Urologist Dr Pradeep Prakash explains whether they really cause kidney stones )

Why is diabetes called a silent disease “Diabetes is called a silent disease for a reason. Many illnesses cause obvious symptoms, but diabetes can sneak up over several years, silently damaging the body. By the time many people seek medical help, the disease may already have involved the heart, kidneys, eyes, nerves and blood vessels. The most common mistake people make is waiting for symptoms to show up instead of catching the condition early through routine health screening,” said Dr Kapoor.

According to Dr Kapoor, the initial symptoms are often subtle and easy to dismiss. “The early warning signs are usually mild and easily missed. Constant tiredness, extreme thirst, frequent urination, blurred vision, slow-healing cuts, frequent infections and unexplained changes in weight are often blamed on stress, long working hours, lack of sleep or simply getting older,” he explained.