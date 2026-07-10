Stop popping pills like Combiflam on the regular: Nephrologist Dr Kishan warns your kidneys are paying the price

Welcome to HT Health Talk, a reader-centric health initiative by Hindustan Times. Each week, we bridge the gap between internet rumours and clinically backed solutions by inviting you to submit your most pressing medical questions. This week, we are tackling a vital organ that often gets ignored until it's too late: your kidneys. Also read | HT Health Talk: Bengaluru dietician answers all your burning questions about the right food for weight loss Popping painkillers? A Bengaluru nephrologist explains what it’s doing to your kidneys. (Shutterstock)

Kidney disease is frequently dubbed a 'silent killer' because it can advance quietly without a single symptom until significant, irreversible damage has occurred. Are your favourite traditional foods putting you at risk? Is the water in your neighbourhood causing permanent damage?

To cut through the online noise, we tapped Dr Kishan A, senior consultant, nephrology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, to answer your top 10 burning questions about keeping your kidneys safe. Also read | Doctor shares lifestyle habits that lower risk of kidney disorders; explains importance of balanced hydration

1. How do high-sodium Indian foods like pickles and papads affect my kidneys? High-sodium foods such as pickles, papads, packaged snacks and processed foods can put extra stress on the kidneys, especially when consumed regularly in large quantities. Excess salt causes the body to retain water, increasing blood pressure, which is one of the leading causes of chronic kidney disease. Over time, high blood pressure damages the tiny blood vessels that filter waste from the blood. People with diabetes, existing kidney disease or heart conditions are particularly vulnerable. While occasional consumption is generally fine for healthy individuals, moderation is key. Choosing fresh, home-cooked meals, limiting processed foods and using herbs and spices instead of excess salt can help protect kidney health and reduce the long-term risk of kidney damage.

2. Does drinking hard municipal or borewell water cause kidney stones? Hard water contains higher amounts of minerals such as calcium and magnesium, but there is no strong scientific evidence that it directly causes kidney stones in healthy individuals. Kidney stones develop due to multiple factors, including dehydration, genetics, dietary habits, obesity and certain medical conditions. In fact, the calcium present in drinking water is generally not considered harmful and may even be beneficial. The bigger concern is inadequate water intake, especially in hot climates like India, which leads to concentrated urine and increases stone formation risk. If borewell water contains excessive contaminants or heavy metals, it should be tested and treated. Drinking sufficient clean water throughout the day remains the most effective strategy to prevent kidney stones.

3. How much water should I drink during extreme Indian summers to protect my kidneys? Water requirements vary depending on age, body weight, physical activity and climate. During India's hot summers, most healthy adults should aim for around 2.5 to 3.5 litres of fluids daily, with higher amounts needed if they sweat heavily or work outdoors. Adequate hydration helps the kidneys remove waste efficiently and reduces the risk of kidney stones and dehydration-related kidney injury. Rather than following a fixed number, monitor urine colour it should be pale yellow. Very dark urine usually indicates dehydration. People with kidney failure, heart failure or certain medical conditions may need to restrict fluid intake based on medical advice. Drinking water consistently throughout the day is more effective than consuming large quantities all at once.

4. Can long-term use of Ayurvedic herbs harm my kidneys? Many Ayurvedic medicines are safe when prescribed by qualified practitioners and manufactured by reputable companies. However, some herbal products may contain undisclosed heavy metals such as lead, mercury or arsenic, or herbs that can be toxic to the kidneys if taken for prolonged periods. Self-medication, excessive dosages and unregulated supplements increase the risk of kidney injury. Individuals with existing kidney disease, diabetes or high blood pressure should be especially cautious. Before starting any long-term herbal treatment, consult a healthcare professional and inform them about all supplements being taken. Buying products only from trusted manufacturers and avoiding unverified online remedies can significantly reduce the risk of kidney-related complications associated with herbal medicines.