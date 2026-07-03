Officegoers at risk of hypertension? Doctor reveals why high blood pressure is a ‘silent’ disease

Workplaces take up the lion's share of employees' waking hours, so their behaviour and daily practices at work can have an extensive impact on health. This includes chasing deadlines, sitting for long hours in front of a laptop, attending back-to-back meetings, and rarely leaving room for mental rest or physical movement. With such an unhealthy work routine, professional life can bleed into personal life as it begins to take a toll on overall health.



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Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Murtaza S. Bagwala, head of emergency medical services at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, shared that cases of hypertension, or high blood pressure, are being reported among officegoers.

“High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is one of the most prevalent worries that have come out of this lifestyle pattern. Many working men and women may already be under the radar for hypertension, doctors caution,” he said.





Why is hypertension called a ‘silent’ disease? The doctor then alerted that hypertension is also called a silent disease, implying that it is dangerous as it shows no obvious, noticeable symptoms. Most ailments present some kind of bodily signs that prompt people to seek medical help. But in the case of hypertension, the signs show up in the body when the damage may have already surpassed the early stages, keeping the afflicted in the dark for long time.

And even if any signs do show up, they are often confused with common lifestyle problems like stress or sleep deprivation.

“People often attribute headaches, tiredness, dizziness, lack of sleep, irritability, a feeling of ‘heaviness' in the head and shortness of breath to work stress or exhaustion. In some instances, however, these symptoms can be signs of increasing blood pressure,” Dr Bagwala explained.

The worst part is that hypertension signs become prominent only when it starts causing problems in important organs. The doctor named organs like the heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes, suggesting the extent of untreated hypertension.

What are the risk factors? Some of the biggest factors the doctor outlined include stress, which he deemed to be the biggest contributor. Apart from this, sedentary habits like sitting for long periods, an unbalanced diet, limited physical activity, irregular meals, excess caffeine, smoking, poor sleep, less recovery time, and too much screen time can all lead to hypertension at a younger age.