Eye surgeon explains how diabetes and hypertension can speed up cataract formation

Cataract is a common condition where people slowly and painlessly start to lose their vision. It is often associated with old age, but that is not always the case. Cataract leads to gradual loss of vision in the eye. (Pexel)

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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sonal Desai, cataract, cornea and refractive surgeon at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Kalyan, Mumbai, shared that while the most common cause is ageing, chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension can speed up cataract formation and affect vision much earlier than anticipated.

“A cataract occurs when the eye’s natural lens steadily begins to lose its clarity and becomes cloudy, blocking light from passing through,” she stated. “he slow progression of the symptoms makes it difficult for many to determine how their vision has continued to deteriorate.”

The common symptoms of cataract, according to Desai, include: