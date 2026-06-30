Ophthalmologist shares 5 early signs of cataract that are often mistaken for normal ageing
While cataract is a painless condition, not getting treated in time can lead to loss of vision. Recognising early signs that can help with timely diagnosis.
Cataracts are a common condition that involves a painless, gradual decrease in vision. It is often seen in elderly people, though it can occur at any age. Since the symptoms of cataract often overlap with age-related vision issues, people often delay seeking medical help.
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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Swathi Deshpande, consultant ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital, Banashankari, Bangalore, shared what the early signs of cataract are and which people are at higher risk of developing the condition, to help us look out for troubling signs and get help in time.
“Cataract is clouding or opacification of the normally clear lens of the eye,” she explained. “Cataracts develop when protein cells in the lens break down. The broken proteins form cloudy patches, which obscure the passage of light, causing blurry vision.”
The early signs that can help in the detection and timely treatment of cataract are presented as follows.
Early symptoms of cataract
1. Cloudy or foggy vision: Objects may look hazy, unclear or less sharp than before through eyes with cataract.
2. Poor night vision: When a person contracts cataracts, night driving becomes harder. Street lights and headlights may appear too bright, roads may look less clear and judging distance can become difficult.
3. Colours looking faded than usual: The clouding of the lens makes the colours around us appear dull, yellowish or less vibrant. White may look slightly yellow, and bright colours may seem less clear, noted the ophthalmologist.
4. Glare or increased sensitivity to bright light: It may cause headache.
5. Increasing change in the eye power: The most common change of all, stated Dr Deshpande.
Who is at high risk of cataracts?
Since the early symptoms of cataracts are not easily recognised by regular people, knowing who is at greater risk helps with seeking timely medical intervention.
As per Dr Deshpande, “The most important risk factor is age; most cataracts occur in people over the age of 60. However, prolonged exposure to IV radiation, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption or the use of certain medications, such as steroids, may lead to the development of cataracts at an earlier age. A family history of cataracts also increases the risk.”
Even when a person is not showing any symptoms, it is best that one undergoes regular eye check-ups, at least once every two years, after the age of 40, noted the ophthalmologist. “It is important to remember that early diagnosis not only helps preserve vision but can also improve surgical outcomes and recovery,” she added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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