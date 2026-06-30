Ophthalmologist shares 5 early signs of cataract that are often mistaken for normal ageing

Cataracts are a common condition that involves a painless, gradual decrease in vision. It is often seen in elderly people, though it can occur at any age. Since the symptoms of cataract often overlap with age-related vision issues, people often delay seeking medical help. Cataract results in the gradual blurring of vision. (Pexel)

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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Swathi Deshpande, consultant ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital, Banashankari, Bangalore, shared what the early signs of cataract are and which people are at higher risk of developing the condition, to help us look out for troubling signs and get help in time.

“Cataract is clouding or opacification of the normally clear lens of the eye,” she explained. “Cataracts develop when protein cells in the lens break down. The broken proteins form cloudy patches, which obscure the passage of light, causing blurry vision.”

The early signs that can help in the detection and timely treatment of cataract are presented as follows.

Early symptoms of cataract 1. Cloudy or foggy vision: Objects may look hazy, unclear or less sharp than before through eyes with cataract.

2. Poor night vision: When a person contracts cataracts, night driving becomes harder. Street lights and headlights may appear too bright, roads may look less clear and judging distance can become difficult.

3. Colours looking faded than usual: The clouding of the lens makes the colours around us appear dull, yellowish or less vibrant. White may look slightly yellow, and bright colours may seem less clear, noted the ophthalmologist.

4. Glare or increased sensitivity to bright light: It may cause headache.

5. Increasing change in the eye power: The most common change of all, stated Dr Deshpande.