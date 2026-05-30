'I was half blind’: Anna Hathaway opens up about dealing with early-onset cataract for 10 years. What is the condition?

The actor claimed that the only time she realised how bad the condition had become was after she received surgery and was able to see completely again.

Speaking on the podcast, Anne Hathaway stated, “I had early-onset cataracts, and it impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye, and I wound up getting surgery.”

On the April 23 episode of Popcast , the podcast by The New York Times, the 43-year-old opened up about a health issue that she fought in private for a decade. Anne shared that she was diagnosed with early-onset cataracts that left her “legally blind” in her left eye for 10 years.

Anne Hathaway has been the belle of the ball in 2026. With The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mother Mary having already been released and The Odyssey coming up next later in the summer, she has reclaimed the spotlight of Tinseltown once again. While she has always been discussed in subjects like film and fashion, she is in the news right now over health-related issues.

In her words, “I didn’t realise how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum. I’ve calmed down since then. I didn’t realise it was actually taxing my nervous system.”

With her eyesight being restored to normal, Anne stated that she truly appreciated being able to see clearly every day.

“I literally feel like every day, I wake up, and I get to see the way that I do, it’s a miracle,” she said. “I actually am like: ‘Oh, two generations back, that wouldn’t have been an option for someone like me.’ So, I actually do feel very connected to that kind of a miracle.”

What is an early-onset cataract? Cataract is a condition in which the lens of the eye clouds because of certain proteins collecting on it. This prevents light from passing through and disrupts the vision.

According to the Healthline website, cataracts usually occur in people 60 and older, with symptoms starting at age 40. Early-onset cataract occurs when a person younger than the stated age experiences the same condition. The symptoms of both normal and early-onset cataracts are the same. They include: