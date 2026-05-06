Inside the production design of The Devil Wears Prada 2: No, that Last Supper scene wasn't real location

“I grew up in a house where my dad had a bunch of National Geographic magazines in the basement, and my mother would joke about them affecting the gravitational pull of the Earth. So, I just wanted to recreate that weight, kind of like Miranda’s holding on to that print media physically and metaphorically,” Jess Gonchor says.

In New York, the film’s core setting is redefined with greater depth and dimension. Miranda Priestly’s office—one of the most recognisable spaces from the original film—has been rebuilt almost entirely from scratch. Gonchor introduces a tactile metaphor for Miranda’s enduring authority, drawing inspiration from stacks of National Geographic magazines to evoke a sense of physical and symbolic weight. The result is a space that feels grounded and imposing, reflecting both the character’s legacy and the shifting dynamics of print media.

20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2 has arrived in theatres to strong responses from both audiences and critics, bringing with it a striking evolution in visual storytelling. Where the original The Devil Wears Prada defined aspirational workplace glamour, the sequel expands that vision into something more layered and expansive—mirroring the modern fashion industry itself. Central to this transformation is production designer Jess Gonchor, who returns to reimagine the world of Runway with a balance of nostalgia and scale, intimacy and opulence.

The Runway offices, too, have undergone a dramatic transformation. Now nearly eight times larger than before, the redesigned newsroom embraces scale and movement, featuring elongated communal desks inspired by real-world magazine bullpens, including those at Vogue. The expanded layout captures the frenetic pace and collaborative energy of contemporary publishing.

“We had the luxury this time of building something bigger. So, we played around with having big, long common desks in the bullpen that we modelled after the bullpen at Vogue, though ours is more exaggerated.”

Beyond Manhattan, the production extends into carefully selected locations that enhance authenticity. A Vermont-set estate is realised through Billy Joel’s 26-acre mansion in Oyster Bay, Long Island, while Miranda’s Hamptons residence is filmed in nearby Centre Island. These real-world locations lend the narrative a tangible sense of luxury.

Several iconic landmarks also return, reinforcing continuity with the original film. The American Museum of Natural History serves as the backdrop for the Runway gala, while familiar Upper East Side settings reappear, seamlessly bridging past and present.