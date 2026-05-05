Christopher Nolan reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2, praises Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's ‘terrific’ performances

The much-awaited sequel to the 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada, was released in theatres worldwide on May 1. The film opened to positive reviews and has been performing well at the box office as well. Amid the film's early success, Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan also shared his review of the film and praised Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's performances, both of whom he has worked with in the past. Christopher Nolan is all praise for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Christopher Nolan reviews The Devil weara Prada 2 During his appearance on The Late Show, Nolan was talking about working with Anne Hathaway again when he was asked if he watched The Devil Wears Prada 2. The filmmaker said, "I watched it last night. It was fabulous, with Emily Blunt as well. It was terrific," resulting in the audience giving a loud cheer.

Nolan and Anne have worked together in movies like Ending The Knight, Interstellar and Inside Interstellar. The two have collaborated on yet another film. The Odyssey, which is set to release later this year. Emily Blunt has worked with the filmmaker in Oppenheimer, which emerged as a massive blockbuster.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2 Helmed by David Frankel, the film is written by Aline Brosh McKe. The sequel sees Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's return as Andy and Emily after 20 years. They were joined by Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, who reprised their roles as the iconic Miranda and Nigel. Some of the new cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.

The film follows Andy Sachs' return to fashion mag Runway as she has to work with its diabolical editor, Miranda Priestly, yet again. The film has received critical acclaim. It took a strong start at the global box office, crossing the $200-million mark in its opening weekend itself, and becoming profitable in just 24 hours start at the global box office, crossing the $200-million mark in its opening weekend itself, and becoming profitable in just 24 hours and even dethroned Michael at the North American box office.