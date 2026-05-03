Anne Hathaway reveals her favourite outfit in The Devil Wears Prada 2 did not make the final cut: Here's a look

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit theatres on May 1 and has already garnered positive reviews while performing steadily at the box office. However, despite its early success, one particular aspect left Anne Hathaway – who reprises her role as Andy Sachs – slightly disappointed. Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway in a scene from The Devil Wears Prada 2. (AP)

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In a conversation with People during the European premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway revealed that her favourite fashion look from the film didn’t make it into the final cut. She shared that director David Frankel informed her the scene featuring the outfit had been removed. However, the look still made its way into the public eye after paparazzi captured her wearing it on set.