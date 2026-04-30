The Devil Wears Prada 2 review: Meryl Streep is sublime, Anne Hathaway natural in sequel just short of 'groundbreaking'

But to director David Frankel’s credit, he has created a world that seems real. You can see the Jeff Bezoses and Elon Musks of the world here. Runway fits here, as does Miranda, reminding you of the bosses of Christmas past! But the world has evolved, too. When we met Miranda two decades ago, she was acidic to a fault. Now (seemingly) in her 70s, she hasn’t lost the sass, but widened her worldview. The Devil Wears Prada 2 shows character growth in a character that cannot be tinkered with, but does it cautiously. This is why, for a while, Miranda seems stuck in time, fossilised. It is only when the layers begin to unravel that you see she has changed, largely against her wishes. That is something that did irk me initially, the slowness of the narrative, as if wanting to invite Miranda’s wrath for moving at a glacial pace. Thankfully, it picks up pace before you lose interest.

What hooks you into The Devil Wears Prada 2 immediately is how relevant the film is. It talks about layoffs of journalists, the death of print and rise of digital journalism, advertisers stalking publications, and old-school ‘boomer’ editors trying to adapt to a world that no longer feels familiar to them. It is the story of every publication worldwide. And I was thrilled at the realism. After all, motorsport fans didn’t love F1, and space enthusiasts were hardly thrilled about Project Hail Mary. But if a film about journalism can feel real to journalists, it must be doing something right. But then, the other argument is that it may just be limiting Part 2's appeal. I found it relatable because it is my lived-in reality. But what about the millions who have never stepped foot inside a newsroom? Will the parallels be enough to reel them in?

Two decades have passed since Andy Sachs ( Anne Hathaway ) left Runway after her brief stint as the assistant to the editor Miranda Priestley ( Meryl Streep ). She is now an award-winning journalist. After a surprise layoff, Andy makes an impassioned speech about the importance of good journalism, which quickly goes viral. It is noted by the owners of Runway, which is facing a PR crisis. And Andy is brought back to lend ‘credibility’ to the fashion mag, this time as the Features Editor. But she did not count on Miranda not being too thrilled about it all. Cue: torture, volume 2!

The biggest fear with belated sequels of iconic films is that you always wonder what the intention behind ‘part 2’ is. Is this an organic story or just a cash grab to revive an ‘IP’, as the management folks call it? And when it is something as iconic as The Devil Wears Prada , returning after two decades, the fears are not illogical. By that metric alone, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a good sequel. It feels like a story well-told and, more importantly, one worth telling. It captures the essence of what made the first part so fun, crisp, and refreshing, bringing it into 2026 quite beautifully. And all that is topped by some brilliant acting and writing.

Meryl Streep + Anne Hathaway + Peak Writing = Almost groundbreaking While the first film was an introduction to the world of high fashion, part 2 is a refresher course in the modern publishing business, with the whims of billionaires as a cherry on top. Meryl Streep is the glue that holds it all together. She sparkles in every scene, delivers every line like a whiplash, and conveys complex emotions so subtly with the simple raise of an eyebrow. Yet again, it’s like watching a masterclass unfold before you. Stanley Tucci is the other standout performance in a role that has infinitely more depth in the sequel. He balances panache and vulnerability in a manner that only a master can. Anne Hathaway does well to hold her own. She has evolved, just like Andy, and it shows. She brings confidence to the character, but one that can easily be shaken by the Mirandas of the world. Emily Blunt is the perfect foil, as her character has also grown, and not always for the good. But the actor reminds you why good comedy doesn’t always need to be over the top.

But the writing is the true star of the show, here (sorry, Meryl)! The Devil Wears Prada was known for the one-liners that have stayed with audiences for two decades. The sequel brings the same energy and delivers one-liner after one-liner, none of which feel forced, and all of which land spectacularly. But more than just the sass, The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings the heart, too. It is a cleverly written story that tugs at you in the right manner.

But then the film does not turn out to be perfect. It feels too polished in many ways, uses a few too many convenient plot holes, and raises the suspension of disbelief a bit too high for a story that is supposed to be high-reality. In the end, it’s like meeting an old friend and realising that while deep down, they are the same fun person you used to hang out with, they have acquired some annoying new habits and like to show off a bit too much to your liking. But simply because they are still so much fun (and good at heart), you are willing to look past the imperfections.