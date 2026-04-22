Sydney Sweeney's cameo axed from The Devil Wears Prada 2; here's why

The two scenes were cut, per the Variety report, because they did not sit well with test audiences. Viewers in test screenings questioned why Andy needed a roommate at this stage in her life. Andrea 'Andy Sachs was a fashion intern in The Devil Wears Prada, but plays a senior executive in the sequel, set two decades after the first part. The film now shows Andy spending more time with the character played by Tracie Thoms, instead of having a roommate.

A report in Variety states that the Hollywood star also filmed a scene, appearing as herself alongside Emily Blunt . But the scene was eventually axed in the final edit. The report states that Sydney appeared in the scene alongside Emily Charlton, now leading Dior's U.S. operations, who is seen styling her and finding the perfect dress for a gala event. However, the scene did not make it to the film's final cut. Another cameo cut from the film featured actor Conrad Ricamora, who had been cast as Andy's ( Anne Hathaway 's character) roommate.

Actor Sydney Sweeney , who was set to appear in the much-awaited sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, will eventually not be a part of the film despite having shot the scene.

There are still several starry cameos in the film. Lady Gaga appears in the film and has also recorded a track for the soundtrack. Donatella Versace also filmed a cameo in Milan, while supermodel Naomi Campbell appears in a scene shot during Milan Fashion Week.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2 Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in their iconic roles as Andy and Miranda Priestley, respectively. The first part, released in 2006, was a critical and commercial success. The sequel recently premiered in New York. Apart from reuniting the original creative team, it also stars Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and B.J. Novak, along with returning cast members Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman.

Backed by 20th Century Studios, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release worldwide on May 1, 2026.