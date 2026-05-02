This actor admits being the worst-dressed character in the history of The Devil Wears Prada universe

Taking to his Instagram account, BJ Novak shared a bunch of pictures from the set, including one featuring Meryl. In the caption, the actor shared, “It was the honor of a lifetime to play the worst dressed character in the history of The Devil Wears Prada Universe; to try to bro-out with Miranda Priestly; to try to make Meryl Streep laugh in the process; to learn lessons in transformation from Justin Theroux; to meet my Italian body double; to bond with Tibor Feldman; and so much more. Thank you to @abmck and David Frankel for bringing me along on such an iconic ride. The Devil Wears Prada 2 in theaters now!”

That actor is BJ Novak ! In The Devil Wears Prada 2, he plays Jay Ravitz, the ‘manosphere-minded’ son of a media tycoon who is always dressed in formal wear and cares little about fashion to begin with. He is the embodiment of the ‘finance bro’ genre of men, and his character goes on to challenge Miranda's authority.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is about the world of fashion, so there is no doubt about the fact that the costume design for the film will be unbeatable. The sequel does not disappoint, featuring dazzling creations from some of the world's biggest fashion houses. Meryl Streep 's Miranda Priestly not only serves high fashion, but she also takes an active interest in noting who is wearing what. But there is one actor who has no doubt in admitting to being the worst-dressed character in the history of The Devil Wears Prada Universe!

About The Devil Wears Prada 2 Meryl reprised her role as Miranda Priestly in the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which returns to the world of high fashion two decades after the original film. The first part was released in 2006.

The first film revolved around Andy Sachs, a smart but fashion-clueless journalism graduate who moves to New York City with dreams of becoming a serious writer. Desperate for work, she lands a job as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, the cold and tyrannical editor-in-chief of the elite fashion magazine Runway.

The sequel follows Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, navigating the decline of traditional print media, and how she is forced to face off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt). The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It was released on May 1.