BJ Novak dating Delaney Rowe? Fans express disbelief: ‘Thought he was married to Mindy Kaling this whole time’

The Office co-stars B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling had an on-and-off relationship off-screen that mirrored their beloved characters. Although they've long spoken about their now-platonic love for each other, fans have continued to root for them as a couple. However, a new report from People has left the internet stunned: B.J. Novak is reportedly dating TikTok star Delaney Rowe. BJ Novak fans express disbelief over report of him dating TikTok star Delaney Rowe.

B.J. Novak and Delaney Rowe dating rumours

Romance rumours between B.J. Novak and Delaney Rowe first surfaced in December 2024 when the two were spotted together at the Bowery Hotel in New York City, according to Deuxmoi. Delaney, a popular content creator, rose to fame for her 'cringe comedy' sketches. One of her most viral videos featured a monologue from the perspective of the “absolutely insufferable female lead of an indie movie.” Her content often parodies media tropes like the Manic Pixie Dream Girl or women written by male screenwriters. She also appeared in the 2023 film The List.

Fans in disbelief about B.J. Novak and Delaney Rowe dating reports

After reports of the romance surfaced, fans took to the internet in disbelief. “I thought he was married to Mindy Kaling this whole time,” one person wrote. Another added, “Somebody check on Mindy Kaling.” Others chimed in with, “STOP. Really? I love Delaney, but does this mean that he and Mindy were… never?” and “This is impossible because he’s married to Mindy Kaling, obvy.” One of the fans wrote, "I refuse to believe this. Someone call Mindy." Another said, "STOP. Really? I love Delaney, but does this mean that he and Mindy were… never?"

Mindy and Novak dated on and off while working on The Office but have maintained a close friendship ever since. In a 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Mindy spoke about their bond, saying Novak is “a wonderful friend and the godparent of both my kids.” She added, "He's really part of our family, but we've known each other for a long, long time and I think anyone who's been friends with someone for 18, 19 years and at one point dated and now doesn't, they maybe understand this. You have exes that you wouldn't necessarily marry now." The pair have continued to support each other personally and professionally, collaborating on projects and appearing together at red carpet events.