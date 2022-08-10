Mindy Kaling reacts to rumours that BJ Novak is her children's biological father: 'It it hasn't affected my happiness'

Mindy Kaling has faced rumours and unverified reports about the paternity of her children of later. Many have claimed that her The Office co-actor and longtime friend BJ Novak is the father of her children. In a recent interview, Mindy addressed these rumours and said they do not bother her or affect her happiness but also cleared the air. Also read: Priyanka Chopra will play Punjabi woman in Hollywood rom-com with Mindy Kaling

Mindy has two children. Her daughter was born in December 2017 and her son in September 2020. The actor has chosen not to reveal the identity of their father and has said that even her closest friends do not know.

In an interview with Marie Claire, she addressed the rumours that BJ is their father and said, “ He's the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumours haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ. If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."

She had earlier revealed in a Good Morning America interview how BJ Novak was in their pandemic pod and used to pay visit to her and two kids, Katherine and Spencer. She admired the kind of bond he shared with her children. She mentioned he is great with children and it was really good to have his company at the time of pandemic.

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak first met while working on The Office. They went to date on and off between 2004 and 2007. Since their breakup, they have remained close friends and have even attended red carpet premiers together. Novak called his relationship with Mindy a ‘complicated friendship.’

Mindy Kaling will be seen with Priyanka Chopra in a romantic comedy where they will be playing cousins who come from different cultural backgrounds. This will mark their first collaboration together. Mindy will play an Indian-American, while Priyanka will play her first cousin, who was born and raised in India.

