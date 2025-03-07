Mindy Kaling breaks silence after Meghan Markle slammed for correcting her on Netflix show

Mindy Kaling has addressed the negative online chatter following her recent appearance on Meghan Markle's Netflix show. During Thursday's episode of The View, the 45-year-old comedian discussed her experience spending time with the Duchess of Sussex while filming the latter's cooking and lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling on the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan(Netflix)

“You know, I had a great time,” Kaling said of her experience on Meghan's show. The Mindy Project star also seemingly shut down the critics who slammed Meghan for correcting Kaling after she referred to the duchess by her maiden name instead of using her official Sussex surname.

“I noticed that whenever I do something, anything related to Meghan, it becomes like…,” she went on, taking a pause to find an adequate word to describe how she felt. To which host Whoopi Goldberg offered, “Big News?” Kaling agreed as she repeated, “Big News.”

“We were making sandwiches and, you know, then they’ll push in on my face on TikTok, and they’ll be like, ‘Look at this emotion you felt,’ and I honestly didn’t even remember, ’cause we shot it, like, nine months ago,” The Office actress added, seemingly referring to the social media analysis of her exchange and Meghan's exchange over her surname.

Kaling reiterated that she “loved” her time with the duchess. “It was great,” she added. The Tony Award winner continued to say, “I’m also like, let her promote her show, I’m here to talk about Running Point!” while referring to her own Netflix series.

“It’s fascinating seeing … the reaction to her [Meghan],” Kaling added. Goldberg agreed, saying, “People love to hate her. People love to talk about her.” Co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin also chimed in, with the former saying, “She triggers people,” while the latter called the Duchess of Sussex's series “a beautifully made show and it’s aspirational.”